COVID numbers in Yakima County continue to rise as the BA.5 omicron subvariant, a more contagious but milder strain of COVID, becomes more common in Washington state. According to a report released Wednesday by the Washington Department of Health, the BA.5 subvariant went from making up 4.3% of all cases in the state during the first week of June to making up 34.7% of all cases in the last week of June. BA.2 made up 16.3% and B.2.12.1 made up 39%.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO