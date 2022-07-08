ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Josh Donaldson Stays Hot, Belts Grand Slam in First Yankees Game at Fenway Park

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 4 days ago

BOSTON — When the Yankees acquired Josh Donaldson this spring, as part of the Gary Sánchez trade with the Twins, the assumption was that the veteran third baseman would hit.

After all, that's all he's done in his 12-year career, racking up 1,179 knocks and 251 home runs entering this season.

The former MVP didn't exactly roar out of the gates in his new uniform when the regular season began, though. Donaldson was hitting .215/.342/.344 over his first 27 games with just two home runs and seven RBI. Recently, the third baseman endured a stretch where he slashed just .159/.229/.273 across a dozen ballgames. He even missed a chunk of time on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, finding his name in headlines for the wrong reasons and getting suspended for his controversial remark to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

All year long, however, Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Donaldson himself have spoken about how the slugger is close to breaking through, close to turning flashes of barrels and lifted baseballs into consistent production at the plate.

If these last two games are any indication, Donaldson might've finally figured it out.

After going 2-for-5 with a home run in Wednesday night's beatdown of the Pirates, Donaldson played a key role in New York's series-opening victory over the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday night. The third baseman swatted a grand slam to straightaway center field in the third, part of his second consecutive two-hit night.

"I feel like it's been a process," Donaldson said after the game, a 6-5 win over Boston. "As I mentioned earlier, just trying to work on some setup changes to help me feel like I'm getting in my legs a little bit more and able to stay in my legs throughout my swing a little bit more. So whenever I do get some pitches to hit, I'm not missing and fouling them off and I'm able to go hit it pretty hard in the air."

He certainly didn't miss the 1-1 sinker at the top of the zone from Boston's right-hander Josh Winckowski. The towering blast, Donaldson's eighth homer of the year and sixth career grand slam, soared 429 feet into the seats, leaving his bat at 107.3 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0rbk_0gYVeZdb00

"I really feel like he's been so close for really the bulk of the season," Boone reiterated in his office moments after the final out. "Obviously getting some results, getting a hit on the board early the other way and then absolutely sticking one there to center. That's what he's capable of, you know? He's gonna get rolling and we're gonna hop on at some point with him. He's gonna play such a big part in this because he can still do that right there."

New York hasn't had Anthony Rizzo for each of the last two games as the first baseman works back from lower back spasms. Aaron Judge sat on Thursday night as well, nursing lower body soreness. With 50-plus home runs on the bench, Donaldson stepped up, energizing this offense on the biggest stage.

If Donaldson can keep this up, coupled with the elite defense he's been playing over at third base, this Yankees team—the first club in Major League Baseball to 60 wins—will be even scarier for opponents down the stretch.

For now, he'll focus on contributing for the rest of this four-game set in Boston, an opportunity for New York to give themselves even more of a cushion in the American League East.

"This is what baseball is about right here," Donaldson said of his first experience in a Yankees-Red Sox contest at Fenway. "Two really good teams going against each other, playing hard and I'm glad for us that we were able to win today."

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Brian Cashman Explains Why Yankees Signed RP Richard Rodríguez

BOSTON — The Yankees made another low-risk, high-reward addition to the organization's pitching staff recently, signing reliever Richard Rodríguez to a minor league deal. "We signed him a few weeks ago," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on Thursday at Fenway Park. "He served his suspension so there's no restrictions. He's down in Tampa currently knocking some rust out and then he'll join an affiliate and get it going, try to put himself in a position to help and be in consideration at some point."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees could trade away former All-Star

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster. The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
FanSided

White Sox: 1 stat proves Tony La Russa should be fired

Tony La Russa is on the hot seat and his White Sox are struggling. A popular World Series pick before the season is on the ropes at the All-Star break. Firing La Russa, a veteran manager, may not be the answer, but perhaps a different voice is exactly what this team needs to wake up in the second half.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Aaron Judge
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

Multiple teams are already planning on being buyers for next month’s MLB trade deadline. For the Chicago Cubs, they are reportedly aiming to complete a fire sale for the second consecutive year. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided notable updates on how several teams are looking to approach this season’s trade deadline. For the […] The post Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Fenway Park#First Yankees Game#Mvp#Rbi#White Sox#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Larry Brown Sports

Robinson Cano revives career with World Series champs

Robinson Cano is getting another shot at the MLB level as he tries to show he has something left in the tank. The Atlanta Braves acquired Cano from the San Diego Padres on Sunday in a minor league deal, with the Padres receiving cash considerations in return. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Cano is expected to be brought up quickly by Atlanta to see if he can contribute in a part-time role.
ATLANTA, GA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Why Clayton Kershaw Will 'Understand' Not Starting All-Star Game

Who should start the All-Star Game for the NL later this month has been much discussed as of late. There's plenty of great names out there who are deserving of starting in the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium on July 19th, but Braves skipper Brian Snitker, who will skipper the NL team, has a big decision to make on whether or not to have Clayton Kershaw start.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Former Royals Starter Eyes MLB Return with LA

The Dodgers have been battling the injury bug all season. Every team deals with injuries each season, but for the second year in a row, the Dodgers are missing key arms and have had to get creative with their starting staff. For the second year in a row, the Dodgers are hoping starter Danny Duffy can overcome a major injury and contribute before the season's end.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Verdugo twice rallies Red Sox for 6-5 win over Yankees

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a tying single in the eighth inning and a winning two-run single that capped a three-run 10th, lifting the Boston Red Sox over the New York Yankees 6-5 Saturday night. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo had given the Yankees a 5-3 lead with RBI doubles in the 10th off Jake Diekman. “To keep fighting back and forth, it just felt like one of those games where it had to be us,” Verdugo said. “Tonight’s up there (for me), obviously, with how good the Yankees have been and the way the 10th inning went, getting down two runs.” Jeter Downs, a 23-year-old rookie infielder named after former Yankees captain Derek Jeter, had a run-scoring single in the bottom half off Wandy Peralta (2-2) for his first major league hit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy