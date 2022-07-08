ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Flight from traffic stop makes matters worse

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
 4 days ago

When Glynn County Police Officer Earl Wilson spotted a vehicle rolling down Altama Avenue without headlights after midnight Tuesday, he signaled for a traffic stop.

But the driver had other ideas. As soon as Wilson’s patrol car lights started flashing, the driver allegedly hit the gas pedal and attempted to flee.

What ensued was a harried pursuit through two jurisdictions covering more than 12 miles and involving four law enforcement agencies.

It ended when the 27-year-old driver crashed the vehicle into a residential fence on Ogg Avenue in the Arco community, according to police.

The driver then bailed out and ran into the darkness, according to police. However, he could not escape a perimeter of county and city police, county sheriff deputies and College of Coastal Georgia police officers.

City and county police nabbed the suspect as he tried to slip away, according to reports.

Quintavius Rashad Alvin remained Thursday in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with fleeing to elude a police officer, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane, running red lights, possession of a small amount of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.

Whatever legal problems Alvin may have faced beforehand, he only made matters worse by speeding away from the traffic stop, Wilson said.

“For a bad driver’s license, the absolute worst issue will be being arrested with a low level bond,” Wilson said in a post on the Glynn County Police Department Facebook page. “Instead, this young man now has two felonies, one criminal misdemeanor and five traffic misdemeanors.”

The county police department’s public information officer and community outreach liaison, Wilson had just returned from working a detail at the Independence Day fireworks show on St. Simons Island when he spotted the alleged traffic violation.

Alvin allegedly fled north on Altama Avenue into Beverly Shores and then back out onto Altama Avenue. The pursuit then entered Brunswick, where city police officers and a deputy took the lead roles in the pursuit, police said.

The pursuit proceeded on Bay Street to Albermarle Street, then onto Reynolds, Gloucester and Norwich streets in the city, police said. Alvin went from Norwich Street to Ogg Avenue, where the vehicle became stuck in a fence when he tried to cross a lawn, police said.

The four agencies then established a perimeter around the area. City and county police caught Alvin after a short foot chase.

Afterward, police said they asked Alvin why he ran. He allegedly told them “he was scared and had a bad driver’s license.”

It was just one more of several recent police pursuits in the area.

Initiating such actions with law enforcement not only endanger fellow citizens but they also make matters worse for the person responsible, Wilson said.

“Please, young men, listen, and please families that care about these young men, tell them do not run,” Wilson said in the Facebook post. “Simply pull over. If you are scared, pull into a well-lighted area, turn your interior lights on, roll down all your windows and place your hands on the wheel. Then answer the officer’s questions and follow their instructions. We can’t guarantee that the end result will be the exact way you want it. But if we work with each other, we can try our absolute best to ensure a safe outcome for you and for us.”

