Whether you are planning a day trip, driving with no destination in mind, or visiting for a specific event, Lambert's Winery is a must see attraction nestled in Lewis County. Lambert’s Winery opened its doors in 1992 and has since grown into a place to get away for an afternoon, enjoy an evening of pizza and entertainment, or attend a wedding or other special occasion. Jim and Debbie Lambert started making wine as a retirement hobby, and their son, J.B. Lambert and daughter Tracey Lambert Ware, have helped in every aspect of running the business since then, adding more attractions along the way.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO