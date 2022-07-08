ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Audit designed to assure public

The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration is intent on having public confidence in local election results.

To prove that point, election officials conducted a voluntary audit Thursday of two recent primary elections to determine their accuracy. They selected the state senate District 3 Republican primary and the U.S. House race for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

Christina Redden, assistant director of elections, said Glynn County has a hybrid way to conduct an election audit. While many Georgia counties use election officials for their audits and recounts, Glynn County has volunteers from the Republican and Democratic parties who share the same table while they review each printed ballot for discrepancies. If either person has a question about the ballot, it gets set aside for further analysis.

“Nobody’s ever disagreed,” Redden said of the process. “We’re one of the only counties with volunteers from both parties.”

In fact, Glynn County helped pilot the audit program in the state in 2020, she said.

During the random audit, six Republicans and six Democrats reviewed the ballots and found no discrepancies, Redden said.

While the audit is not required by state law, she said it’s good practice for the volunteers. Local election officials do not want people to ever doubt the accuracy of local election results, she said.

There is an added benefit to the audit.

“What should also be audited is our staff’s accuracy,” she said. “It creates community stakeholders.”

The printed ballots will be securely sealed in boxes and stored in Glynn County Superior Court for two years. After that time, the ballots will be destroyed, Redden said.

