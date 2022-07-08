Work planned to restore Satilla estuary

Two obsolete navigation cuts in the Satilla River estuary are going to be restored in an effort to improve fish and shellfish habitat.

The improvements are expected to restore more than 4,500 acres of essential fish habitat, halt shoaling and return a natural salinity gradient to the tidal creeks.

The cuts through the marsh were made in the 1930s and 1940s by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and logging companies. It was done during the development of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and to facilitate river transport of timber, said Kelie Moore, the federal consistency coordinator for the Coastal Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the non-federal sponsor for the project.

“These alterations were well intentioned at the time,” Moore said. “However, their residual effects could not have been predicted given the technology of the day. With modern analytical modeling techniques...the department is hopeful increased tidal exchange through Dover and Umbrella creeks will correct salinity gradients, reduce localized sedimentation, and increase connectivity for fish and other wildlife in the Dover Bluff area, all things that were negatively impacted by the original cuts.”

The upcoming phase, set to begin late this year or in early 2023, will be the closure of two manmade cuts — Dynamite Cut and Old River Run — in the salt marsh north of the Satilla River.

The $3.1 million contract for the work was awarded to Barnett Southern Corp., with oversight by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District.

Each closure will be made of riprap — large rocks typically used to protect shoreline structures. An estimated 8,000 tons will be used for Dynamite Cut and another 8,000 tons for Old River Run.

The rock will be placed to maximize the strength of the closure and to minimize impacts to fish and wildlife.

The structures will be exposed at low tide and will be under water at high tide. Navigation aids and signs will be installed in the area.

Initially, the plan was to close all three marsh cuts but only two could be done with the funding.

The Noyes Cut Ecosystem Restoration Project is the culmination of over 80 years of effort by the Dover Bluff Club to begin the reversal of the effects of opening Noyes Cut, said Fred Voigt Jr., chairman of the River Committee for the Dover Bluff Club, a local community organization.

Umbrella Creek, which fronts on Dover Bluff, was a river that had no marsh near the bluff for the entire mile of frontage, but now marsh extends as much as 100 yards due to years of sedimentation and poor river flow.

“The closures of the west end of Umbrella Creek and the Old River Run will now give us a tidal Umbrella Creek that flows in and out as intended,” Voigt said. “Now the large flow of ebb tidewater that had been going out the west end of Umbrella Creek will begin to clean the creek.”

The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Fund and the management by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources gave the corps the matching funds necessary to complete this project.

“Dover Bluff Club is excited that we are beginning to repair the mistakes of the past,” Voigt said. “The Corps of Engineers have stuck with us through the entire process. Dover Bluff Club is deeply indebted to all of these people and it’s especially heartwarming to see Georgia be so forward looking.”