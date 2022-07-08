National Restaurant Chain to Open First Site in State
According to WBOY, fast food chain Steak ‘n Shake has staked a claim in north central West Virginia with...connect-bridgeport.com
According to WBOY, fast food chain Steak ‘n Shake has staked a claim in north central West Virginia with...connect-bridgeport.com
They are inaccurate, we had a Steak n Shake in Parkersburg until very recently. It may now be the only, but def’ not the first.
There’s a Steak ‘n Shake in Barboursville close to the Huntington mall.
Wow big news. There's a steak escape already. How about a company that employs more than 10 and pays more than 10. That'd be news.
Comments / 20