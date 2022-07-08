ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

NCC official completes leadership program

By From Contributed Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

Nash Community College Director of Advising Services Renee Martinez has completed a year-long, intensive training as part of the 2021-22 Advising Leadership Academy hosted by the N.C. Community College System Office.

The academy required participants to attend three professional development sessions, complete a year-long online course and create an advising project assessing an area they would like to improve at their college.

Academic advising is an integral collaborative process between the college and its students to develop plans to assist students in achieving their educational and career outcomes.

Martinez was also the recipient of the National Academic Advising Association: The Global Community for Academic Advising’s 2022 Summer Institute Scholarship. She will receive complimentary registration to the 35th annual Summer Institute being held this year in Erie, Penn.

NCC is a member of National Academic Advising Association, joining more than 14,000 professional advisors, counselors, faculty, administrators and students working to enhance the educational development of students.

In her role at NCC, Martinez is responsible for planning, coordinating and improving the experience for students through advising and registration in the college’s Success Network. The network connects students with success coaches, tutoring services, and on-campus resources like the food pantry, Student Wellness Center, Student Government Association, the library and other resources.

“Our goal is to provide the comprehensive support students need from application to graduation,” Martinez said. “We try in every way possible to empower our students to succeed by listening and seeking to understand their lives and their individual needs. We do this by offering academic advising, assistance with the college application process, ongoing engagement with students, proactive assistance in helping students achieve long-term and short-term goals, referrals to focused services, ongoing assessment and intervention when needed.”

Martinez has been employed at NCC since 2010. She holds an associate degree from Peace College, bachelor’s degree in English, master’s degree in English with a concentration in rhetoric and composition and a master’s degree in education, adult education from East Carolina University.

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

