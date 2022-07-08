ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City to demolish six dilapidated houses

By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Six dilapidated houses in Rocky Mount are going to be demolished on orders from the City Council to the municipal community code inspector.

One of the structures was the scene of a fire and another structure has a partially caved-in roof.

During the June 13 council regular meeting, the council gave the OK to knock down three of the structures and put on hold action against the other three for two weeks.

During the June 27 council regular meeting, the council quickly gave the OK to knock down the remaining three on the list.

The structures are at 413 N. Pine St., 415 N. Pine St., 835 W. Thomas St., 2209 S. Church St., 419 N.E. Main St. and 516 Coleman Ave.

According to documents provided to the City Council by municipal community code officials, the locations at 413 and 415 North Pine and 2209 South Church were the subjects of complaint hearings in 2010 and the location at 835 West Thomas was the subject of a complaint hearing in 2013.

According to the municipality:

The structure at 413 North Pine is an heir property that has been vacant for 21 years. No work has been done to repair the structure and there has been no deferred maintenance to keep the structure viable. The amount of delinquent taxes and unpaid general billing invoices for property maintenance and boarding nearly equals the assessed tax value of the structure.

The structure at 413 North Pine in the Happy Hill area is listed in the name of Daisy Mae Joyner Wright McNeil Heirs, in care of Johnny Joyner Jr.

  • The structure at 415 North Pine in the Happy Hill area is an heir property that no one has maintained and that has been vacant for nearly 10 years. Just as in the case of 413 North Pine, the amount of the delinquent property taxes and unpaid general billing invoices for 415 North Pine nearly equals the assessed tax value of the structure.

The structure at 415 North Pine is listed in the name of Lillie P. Wright Heirs.

  • Not far away from the two locations along North Pine and also in the Happy Hill area, the structure at 835 West Thomas has been vacant for 15 years and the rear part of the roof has partially collapsed and separated from the structure. A further collapse of the roof may possibly damage two tall red brick chimneys and they may end up on a neighbor’s property.

The amount of delinquent taxes and unpaid billing invoices for property maintenance far exceeds the assessed tax value of the dwelling, which is at $4,330.

The structure at 835 West Thomas is listed in the name of Pittman Pearce properties.

  • The structure at 2209 South Church is a small one that has been vacant for 14 years and is between an occupied dwelling and a lot with a vegetable garden. The assessed tax value of the structure is $200 and the delinquent taxes for the past 10 years are more than double the tax value.

The structure at 229 South Church in South Rocky Mount is listed in the name of Melvin and Shirlene Joyner.

The structure at 419 Northeast Main was destroyed by fire and there has been no response to any of the legal notices from the City of Rocky Mount, a scheduled hearing or the orders to repair or demolish. No work has been done and no effort has been made to clean up the property.

The structure at 419 Northeast Main in the Holly Street area is listed in the name of Marvin Rountree.

The structure at 516 Coleman has been vacant for 15 years and has been an active housing case for just as long. A lack of any deferred maintenance and general care for the structure has resulted in structural deficiencies that are causing some of the structure’s asbestos siding to break and crumble, creating the possibility of an airborne health hazard.

Unpaid general billing invoices for property maintenance and delinquent taxes total almost $5,000.

The structure at 516 Coleman in the Holly Street area is listed in the name of Eleigh Lee Jenkins.

During the June 13 council regular meeting, when the matter of the six structures came up as an item, Mayor Sandy Roberson, as chairman of the council regular meetings, sought a motion authorizing the community code inspector to proceed with demolition.

Councilman Andre Knight said someone had just asked what they need to do if they wanted to purchase one or two of the structures.

Interim City Manager Peter Varney said in addition to removing any structures from the list for demolition, anyone wanting to make offers for those structures removed from the list can contact the respective owners.

Knight made a motion to put off taking action against the structures at 413 North Pine, 415 North Pine and 835 West Thomas until the city hears back from the interested person, but to still take action to demolish the structures at 2209 South Church, 419 Northeast Main and 516 Coleman.

Knight made clear that if the person is not able to make a purchase, then the structures at 413 North Pine, 415 North Pine and 835 West Thomas can be put back on the list.

Knight received a second from Councilman Richard Joyner.

Councilwoman Chris Miller said the houses have existed in that condition for many years and have been a blight on the community.

“And why hasn’t someone come forward and offered to purchase them already?” Miller asked.

Miller said that if the structures at 413 North Pine, 415 North Pine and 835 West Thomas are to be taken off the list, she wants to know whether there would be a time limit on when someone can come forward and make a purchase and make plans for renovating or redoing them or whether the municipality would just let the situation go on as is.

Knight amended his motion to put off taking action against the structures at 413 North Pine, 415 North Pine and 835 West Thomas until the next council meeting, if no offer or progress has been made, but to still take action to demolish the structures at 2209 South Church, 419 Northeast Main and 516 Coleman.

Joyner seconded the amended motion and the council voted 6-0 in favor of that amended motion. Councilman W.B. Bullock had left the council chamber prior to the vote.

During the council regular meeting June 27, the vote was 7-0 for demolition of the structures at 413 North Pine, 415 North Pine and 835 West Thomas.

City Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Director Kirk Brown told the Telegram demolition of the six structures will be put up for bidding as a single contract. The bidding process can be followed online at https://rockymountnc.gov/services-finance-bids/.

