Beyoncé has made music history — again — with chart-topping 'Break My Soul'

By Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

Beyoncé is building on her own foundation of musical excellence by making history — yet again.

With her latest hit single, "Break My Soul," the Grammy winner has become the first woman — and the third performer of all time — to notch at least 20 top 10 titles as a solo artist and at least 10 top 10 tracks as a member of a group on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to Billboard, the only other musicians to achieve this feat are Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. "Break My Soul" peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated July 9 after debuting on June 20.

After scoring 10 top 10 hits — including four No. 1s — as a member of Destiny's Child between 1998 and 2005, Beyoncé has officially collected 20 top 10s — including seven No. 1s — as a solo artist. Her last top 10 track prior to "Break My Soul" was the Grammy-winning remix of rapper Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."

McCartney has racked up 23 individual top 10 hits (including his Wings catalog) and made 34 as a member of the Beatles for a total of 57, while Jackson amassed 30 solo top 10s and 11 as a member of the Jackson 5/the Jacksons for a cumulative of 41.

The trailblazing "Black Parade" artist's latest achievement comes about a year after she became the most decorated female musician of all time at the Grammy Awards. Her newest song, "Break My Soul," is the lead single off her highly anticipated seventh album, "Renaissance," arriving July 29.

In celebration of her most recent accomplishment, Billboard rounded up all 20 of Beyoncé's individual top 10 tunes. The No. 1 tracks include "Crazy in Love" featuring Jay-Z (2003), "Baby Boy" featuring Sean Paul (2003), "Check On It" featuring Slim Thug (2006), "Irreplaceable" (2006), "Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)" (2008), "Perfect" with Ed Sheeran (2017) and "Savage" with Megan Thee Stallion (2020).

Rounding out Queen Bey's solo top 10s are "03 Bonnie &amp; Clyde" with Jay-Z (2002), "Me, Myself &amp; I" (2004), "Naughty Girl" (2004), "Déjà Vu" featuring Jay-Z (2006), "Beautiful Liar" with Shakira (2007), "If I Were a Boy" (2008), "Halo" (2009), "Sweet Dreams" (2009), "Telephone" with Lady Gaga (2010), "Drunk in Love" featuring Jay-Z (2014), "Formation" (2016), "Mi Gente" with J Balvin and Willy Williams (2017) and "Break My Soul" (2022).

