MARSHALL, Texas (KTRE) - Former Lufkin softball standout Leah Akridge has been named the American Southwest Conference Female Community Service Athlete of the Year. “I am getting recognized for something over my accolades for softball,” Akridge said. “Getting this award shows I am successful in my mission field because that is how I see community service. It is not something I have to do but something I want to do. Seeing myself recognized encourages me to continue on in that service.”

MARSHALL, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO