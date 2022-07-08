Live at Thrive City

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutside and out loud is when breakthrough acts shine their brightest. Thrive City is tearing the...

www.sfstation.com

berkeleyside.org

High 5ive just launched one of Oakland’s highest brunches

Inside the Kissel (2455 Broadway), bar entrance is at 437 25th St. Sunday brunch: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. High 5ive, the leet-monikered bar atop Oakland’s Kissel hotel, has made a name for itself as a Instagrammable drinking destination. Now it’s making a play for daytime patrons, too, as the bar has just launched a Sunday brunch service for folks who prefer to pair their eggs with a view.
SFStation.com

Foodwise Summer Bash

Celebrate our local farms and community with Foodwise at the freshest and most delicious party of the season! At Foodwise Summer Bash, you'll feast on unlimited food and drink from the Bay Area's beloved chefs and bartenders, all made with peak-summer produce from the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market and Mission Community Market.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFStation.com

MARBIE - LOVED ONES

Hashimoto Contemporary is pleased to present Loved Ones, a solo exhibition by Oakland-based artist Marbie. This will be the multi- disciplinary artists inaugural solo exhibition at Hashimoto Contemporary, and her debut solo exhibition in San Francisco. Marbie, who is also a professional skateboarder with There Skateboards, translates her work from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

22 Fun Things to Do This Week (7.11.22)

Grab a light jacket and get out there—these are the best things to do this week around the Bay Area. Don't put your red, white, and blue away just yet! This week there are multiple ways to celebrate another national holiday, France's Bastille Day. Plus, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus performs for the first time with the San Francisco Symphony, shop from over 100 independent vendors at the San Francisco Art Book Fair, be entertained at the 111th Anniversary of the Hayes Valley Carnival, and so much more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Chase
Eater

This Legacy Southern Food Restaurant in Lower Haight Is Closing After 45 Years

Nikki Cooper, second generation owner and operator of Two Jack’s Nik’s Place, announced on Instagram on July 9 she sold the remainder of her lease at the 45-year-old Lower Haight restaurant. July 14 will be the last day of service for the legendary business. She writes that she’ll begin a new chapter in her career as a program director for the San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce, and that Two Jack’s Nik’s Place staff will get the opportunity to work at the 984 Gilman Avenue sister location Two Jack’s Seafood in the Bayview. The news is a heavy blow considering everything Cooper has done with the restaurant since taking ownership in 2006.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

A home for Cambodian cuisine pops up in San Bruno

On weekends, a banner unfurls from the awning at San Bruno’s Pho de Nguyen and advertises Sitha Yim’s “authentic Khmer food.” In a time when pop-ups attract tens of thousands of social media followers and boxes of poppy seed bagels and black sesame egg tarts sell out months in advance, temporary restaurants seem trendy and glamorous, opportunities for chefs to cook with unrestrained creativity and without the headaches of managing payrolls and increasing rents.
SAN BRUNO, CA
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
kalw.org

New COVID surge hits California, Bay Area

The San Francisco Chronicle reported COVID-19 hospitalizations in the State of California and the Bay Area have reached their highest point since February, when the region was still coming out of the winter omicron surge. As of Friday, the California Department of Public Health said there were about four-thousand people...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

We asked AI image app DALL-E 2 to show what the San Francisco Bay Area could be

"I keep waiting for [Sutro Tower] to stalk down the hill and attack the Golden Gate Bridge," longtime San Francisco Chronicle columnist Herb Caen famously quipped. It’s easy for any San Francisco resident to imagine the scene, our city’s two most prominent symbols engaging in Godzilla-style battle. But what happens when you ask a computer to actually create an image of the landmark-on-landmark combat? Or when you pose more complicated scenarios to AI, like asking it for an image of how climate change would affect the city?
CELL PHONES
San Francisco Examiner

Why are there 70 acres of open space in the heart of San Francisco? Thank the Gum Tree Girls

It was an otherwise ordinary day when Zoanne Theriault Nordstrom first noticed a group of men driving heavy equipment into the dirt near her home. Ever the nosey neighbor, she asked what they were doing in Glen Canyon, a scrubby open space where she spent long afternoons with her three boys. When they told her they were drilling test borings for a future freeway to cut through the park, she responded: “The hell it is!”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Isaiah Saucer’s Achievements Prove Something Good Can Come out of Richmond

From birth, it appeared that Richmond native Isaiah Daniel Saucer was on a journey destined for excellence and achievement. He showed musical talent playing drums at age 2 and demonstrated athletic prowess and academic excellence once he started school, culminating in receiving a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration Marketing on May 20, 2022. In his entire academic life, he never made less than an ‘A’ in any of his subjects or classes.
RICHMOND, CA
24hip-hop.com

Mitchy Slick Embarks On ‘The Fresh Yard Tour’ Following Release Of ‘In My Elco’ Single

San Diego artist Mitchy Slick is embarking on a tour with an elite company of longstanding lyricists including Planet Asia, Fashawn, Sir Veterano and Flii Stylz. Kicking off the West Coast edition of The Fresh Yard Tour, Mitchy Slick and co. began their 12-date schedule on June 30 in Oakland and will travel throughout the entire month directly into the grand finale at The Fresh Yard boutique in San Diego on July 31.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Strict parking enforcement returns with modern twist in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- After months of relaxed enforcement due to the pandemic, the dreaded parking ticket is making a comeback in neighborhoods all over San Jose."We're returning to normal as far as time restricted parking but with a twist.  We've had this time to modernize our program, make it more efficient with the use of some automatic license plate reader technology," said Colin Heyne of the San Jose Department of Transportation.Parking enforcement vehicles are now equipped with multiple license plate readers.As enforcement cars make their rounds, officers will get a ping if the cameras spot a car that the...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

An inventor promised flights from San Francisco to New York. He created an air disaster instead.

J.A. Morrell felt very good about his sausage-shaped airship. In February 1908, the inventor boasted it could "take a businessman to New York from San Francisco in the morning in time for luncheon there and return him to San Francisco to take his evening meal here.” Considering this is barely possible in the 21st century, it was a big claim — and one Morrell was determined to prove.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
JustLuxe.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay’s Captivating Cuisine

Situated atop a breathtaking ocean bluff overlooking 50 miles of rugged California coastline, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay is no doubt the region’s hospitality grand dame. The only five-star luxury oceanfront resort in the San Francisco Bay Area, the seaside sanctuary evokes the ambience of grand East Coast and European retreats of yore. Featuring Ritz-Carlton stellar service, the brand’s trademark glamour is well-illustrated by its dramatic cliffside views, its recreational opportunities, a sumptuous spa, and incomparable cuisine options.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things: Here’s what happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things. Bill Picket Rodeo – Oakland (Saturday and Sunday) Free Telescope Viewing – Oakland (Saturday) Elk’s Classic Car Show – Petaluma (Saturday) Alameda County Fair –...
OAKLAND, CA

