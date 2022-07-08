Live at Thrive City

Nikki Cooper, second generation owner and operator of Two Jack’s Nik’s Place, announced on Instagram on July 9 she sold the remainder of her lease at the 45-year-old Lower Haight restaurant. July 14 will be the last day of service for the legendary business. She writes that she’ll begin a new chapter in her career as a program director for the San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce, and that Two Jack’s Nik’s Place staff will get the opportunity to work at the 984 Gilman Avenue sister location Two Jack’s Seafood in the Bayview. The news is a heavy blow considering everything Cooper has done with the restaurant since taking ownership in 2006.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO