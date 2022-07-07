ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks sign former Ignite guard MarJon Beauchamp to rookie contract

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQ93J_0gYVTXcQ00
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

MarJon Beauchamp, formerly of the NBA G League Ignite, signed his rookie contract on Thursday with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced.

Beauchamp, the 24th pick last month, averaged 15.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 21 games last season with the Ignite. He scored at least 20 points six times and logged six double-doubles throughout the season.

The Bucks value the versatility Beauchamp can play with and his understanding of the game. They believe he can fill quite a few needs on the roster, something Beauchamp is eager to prove and work toward in the coming months.

Beauchamp expressed his excitement last week to get to work with the Bucks. He will soon have that opportunity in the Las Vegas Summer League; the Bucks begin their schedule on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands

Everyone is on pins and needles to see where the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant. It has generated a ton of buzz for the team as well as the NBA as a whole. Recently, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was asked about star players requesting trades and his answer was all about the buzz. […] The post Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s heartbreaking admission about Finals loss to Warriors

Jayson Tatum was this close to etching his name in the history books. He had successfully helped the Boston Celtics make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years. Facing the Golden State Warriors, Tatum could’ve gone down as the guy who took down the Dubs’ dynasty for good. Instead, […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s heartbreaking admission about Finals loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marjon Beauchamp
ClutchPoints

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren posterized in Summer League game vs. Rockets

Chet Holmgren’s first Summer League has been just as polarizing as his pre-draft hype. Pundits have criticized the Oklahoma City Thunder’s light frame. Fans have disregarding said concerns. On Saturday night, the army of Holmgren deniers got more ammo to use, as he was posterized by Rockets undrafted center Aric Holman. (replay via ClutchPoints) Aric […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren posterized in Summer League game vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nba G League Ignite#The Milwaukee Bucks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson listed among the top three teams likely to join a super conference next

As we all know by now, college football is in the midst of a complete overhaul that will change the game forever. The once seemingly harmonious power five conferences have scrambled into a power grab for money and supremacy, with the SEC and the Big Ten becoming the dominant forces in college football’s realignment. Starting last summer with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcing they would leave the Big-12 for the SEC no later than 2025, the domino effect took place as others began looking for opportunities for greener pastures. Follow the money, I suppose. Earlier this month, the USC Trojans and...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL executives rank Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes as second-best QB in NFL

ESPN’s latest survey of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players places Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among the elite tier of quarterbacks in the NFL. Only back-to-back NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a higher ranking than Mahomes. Voters provided a list of their 10 best players at the QB position, with ESPN ranking candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average, interviews and film analysis from ESPN’s Matt Bowen. This is the second consecutive year that Mahomes has been ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the league.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Iowa Football: CBS Sports ranks Kirk Ferentz, Big Ten coaches

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in college football. Despite that, Ferentz might be hitting the prime of his coaching career. He's consistently recruiting better than ever, the Hawkeyes are winning games and he has signed a contract extension through the 2029 season. Earlier this week,...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do the Aggies currently stand after their recent recruiting misses?

Well, to say it’s been a tough couple of weeks for Texas A&M in their effort to build their 2023 recruiting class is quite the understatement, losing out on four of their priority targets which included Quarterback, Dante Moore (Oregon), Wide receiver, Jalen Brown (LSU), Defensive tackle, Sydir Mitchell (Texas), and Defensive back, Caleb Pressley (Oregon), which has created a sense of confusion amongst the fan base, wondering why the momentum from the historic 2022 class has seemingly disappeared. Luckily, I’m here to remind you that it’s only the start of July, and the Aggies have plenty of ultra-talented, uncommitted targets...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA G League
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking NFC East teams by their stable of running backs in 2022

Ranking the running back position is tricky. There is a big difference between the best rushing teams in the NFL and the best running backs. An offense’s ability to run has a lot to do with the quality of the back, but also the offensive line, the scheme they run, the opponents they face, and the ability of the defense to keep their team in the game so the opportunity to run stays available.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy