Bucks sign former Ignite guard MarJon Beauchamp to rookie contract

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

MarJon Beauchamp, formerly of the NBA G League Ignite, signed his rookie contract on Thursday with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced.

Beauchamp, the 24th pick last month, averaged 15.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 21 games last season with the Ignite. He scored at least 20 points six times and logged six double-doubles throughout the season.

The Bucks value the versatility Beauchamp can play with and his understanding of the game. They believe he can fill quite a few needs on the roster, something Beauchamp is eager to prove and work toward in the coming months.

Beauchamp expressed his excitement last week to get to work with the Bucks. He will soon have that opportunity in the Las Vegas Summer League; the Bucks begin their schedule on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!