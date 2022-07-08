ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres’ Jurickson Profar collapses, carted off after collision

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqtG1_0gYVSHmF00

San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed on the field before he was carted off after a collision with a teammate, shortstop C.J. Abrams, on Thursday against the visiting San Francisco Giants.

During the fifth inning, San Francisco’s Tommy La Stella hit a pop fly to shallow left. Abrams ranged back and made a stellar catch, but his left knee went into the jaw of Profar, who was sliding underneath.

Profar appeared dazed as he collapsed while trying to walk off, and he appeared to lose consciousness. His neck and head area later were secured as medical personnel prepared to cart him away, and he was talking and moving his extremities.

While being wheeled away, Profar waved to the fans.

Jose Azocar entered the game in Profar’s place, taking over in right field as Nomar Mazara moved across to left field.

Profar, 29, is in his third season with the Padres, previously playing five years with the Texas Rangers and one season with the Oakland A’s. He is batting .242 with eight homers and 38 RBIs through 83 games this year.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Superstar Says LA Is Falling Short of Their Potential

Dodgers have the best record in the National League. Even with staff ace Walker Buehler sidelined. Even with a pair of key relievers, Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson, out with injuries. Even after Clayton Kershaw missed several weeks due to a hip and back injury. Even after Mookie Betts missed the second half of June with a cracked rib. But still, Betts isn't satisfied with the Dodgers season so far.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Nomar Mazara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres Jurickson Profar#The Texas Rangers#The Oakland A#Field Level Media#Orioles#Reds Mlb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Pirates place Bryan Reynolds on IL, activate Jake Marisnick

The Pittsburgh Pirates activated Jake Marisnick from the 60-day injured list Monday and placed fellow outfielder Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day IL. Marisnick, 31, has not played since May 9 after undergoing left thumb surgery. Reynolds, 27, heads to the shelf with a right oblique strain. The Pirates also designated...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Four Phillies on restricted list for series in Toronto

Four Philadelphia Phillies players will miss an upcoming two-game series at Toronto due to their vaccination status. The team said Monday it will place catcher J.T. Realmuto, third baseman Alec Bohm and starting pitchers Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson on the restricted list for the interleague games against the Blue Jays on Tuesday and Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

After 1-8 trip, Angels back home to face Astros

The Los Angeles Angels were 11 games above .500 after a victory on May 15. Less than two months later, the Angels are a season-worst 11 games below the break-even mark. Los Angeles is just 14-36 since its high-water point and will strive to end its deep slump when it faces the Houston Astros on Tuesday night at Anaheim in the opener of a three-game series.
ANAHEIM, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy