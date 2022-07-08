Padres’ Jurickson Profar collapses, carted off after collision

San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed on the field before he was carted off after a collision with a teammate, shortstop C.J. Abrams, on Thursday against the visiting San Francisco Giants.

During the fifth inning, San Francisco’s Tommy La Stella hit a pop fly to shallow left. Abrams ranged back and made a stellar catch, but his left knee went into the jaw of Profar, who was sliding underneath.

Profar appeared dazed as he collapsed while trying to walk off, and he appeared to lose consciousness. His neck and head area later were secured as medical personnel prepared to cart him away, and he was talking and moving his extremities.

While being wheeled away, Profar waved to the fans.

Jose Azocar entered the game in Profar’s place, taking over in right field as Nomar Mazara moved across to left field.

Profar, 29, is in his third season with the Padres, previously playing five years with the Texas Rangers and one season with the Oakland A’s. He is batting .242 with eight homers and 38 RBIs through 83 games this year.

–Field Level Media

