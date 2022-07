WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be fading as the day goes along on Sunday with clouds a bit more common by the mid to late afternoon, especially in the northern half of the area. Scattered showers and storms are possible later Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, especially north of Highway 29. There is a chance of a strong storm NW of Wausau and Rhinelander, with gusty winds and downpours the main threats. A breezy and slightly warmer Sunday with afternoon readings topping out in the low to mid 80s.

