Merrill, WI

Merrill mom sentenced to 4 years prison in toddler’s death

By WSAW Staff
WSAW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A Merrill mom will spend four years in prison for her role in her son’s death. Amber Boyd reached a plea...

www.wsaw.com

cwbradio.com

Neillsville Man Arrested in Marshfield For Trying to Break Into a Home

A Neillsville man was arrested after trying to break into a property in Marshfield. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a Marshfield resident called to report she had told a male subject to leave a party on Veterans Parkway, but he came back and started trying to get into a room. While doing so, the male broke a screen window.
MARSHFIELD, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Merrill woman sentenced to four years in prison for 2020 death of 16-month-old son

MERRILL – A Merrill woman this week received a prison sentence for the 2020 death of her 16-month-old son. Amber Paige Boyd, 23, appeared in Lincoln County court on Thursday, July 7 and was sentenced to four years in prison, credited with 415 days already spent in custody. She will also serve six years of extended supervision, according to court records.
WSAW

Body found in ditch in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a ditch Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office received a report of what appeared to be a body in a ditch near the Black River Bridge on Cty Hwy O in the town of Little Black. When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed a middle-aged white man was lying in the ditch near the water. They determined he was dead.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
Wausau man sentenced in federal drug trafficking case

A Wausau man will spend 14 years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking scheme involving tens of thousands of dollars of methamphetamine. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Matthew White, 37, was sentenced this week by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson. White pleaded guilty to this charge on March 14.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
WSAW

Blood Center extends hours for donation drive on July 12

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin will host a blood drive at its location on Forest Steet in Wausau on Tuesday. The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin is located at 211 Forest Street. It will be open from 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Donors can walk in, with no appointment needed.
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Strong explosion breaks windows, rattles buildings in eastern Oneida County

A strong explosion in Jennings broke windows of nearby buildings Tuesday night, including the historic Stovewood building. “It appears that in a field near the building, a large explosive device was detonated which sent shock waves through the air that did some damage to nearby buildings,” said Captain Tyler Young with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County

TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WSAW) - Work will begin Monday to replace a nearly 70-year-old bridge in Portage County. The bridge replacement will require a complete closure of County Highway Y. Work to replace the bridge on County Highway Y over the Plover River is expected to last through September.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Goats return to Wausau as ‘green’ way to control invasive weeds

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 30 goats will call a portion of Barker/Stewart Island in Wausau home for the next couple of weeks. The goats were ‘hired’ by the city of Wausau to graze and control invasive weeds. This is the second year the city has used goats a non-chemical way to control weeds on the island. Barker-Stewart Island is on the Wisconsin River north of Scott Street. It’s between S. 1st Avenue and 1st Street.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Abortion-rights advocates protest in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Protestors gathered on the 400-block to fight for access to abortions on Sunday. The abortion-rights advocates marched in downtown Wausau to fight for the right to have an accessible abortion. This follows the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. “We are out here...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

You Know You’re From...Antigo: Marge Gibson and REGI

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - “There is such peace working with birds.”. When Marge Gibson and her husband, Don, moved back to Antigo in 1991, they heard the calls from their winged friends. “There were so many eagles that were injured that were just being put down. And my husband...
ANTIGO, WI
WSAW

WSAW anchor charged with OWI

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Morning anchor Holly Chilsen was charged with OWI for an incident on June 12. Chilsen has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She’ll return to court on Aug. 4. She is free on a $500 signature bond.
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July, 8, 2022

Traci E. Ellenbecker, age 50, of Weston died on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Traci was born in Wausau on November 4, 1971 to Thomas and Joan (Beckman) Walters. Traci married the love of her life, Mitchell Ellenbecker, on August 28, 1993 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Wausau. Together Traci and Mitchell would have 3 boys; Jordan, Dylan and Cole. Traci stayed at home and raised the boys, never missing an activity or event of theirs. Traci loved watching her sons play sports and was always the loudest fan in the crowd. Traci was made putting her family first a priority. She preferred to be doing anything with her family, especially relaxing by their pool or playing cards. Traci loved animals and taking care of her two dogs – Maverick and Lambeau. She was a very outgoing and caring person, which showed when she helped with the food pantry at church.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

UWSP students study, trap and track live black bears

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The black bear population is on the rise in north central Wisconsin and so is the number of students studying them, including a group from UW-Stevens Point who are now participating in the Wisconsin Black Bear Project. The study began 40-plus years ago, but in 2020...
WISCONSIN STATE
merrillfotonews.com

Hunting Dog Depredated in Lincoln County

On July 1, 2022, USDA-Wildlife Services verified that wolves killed a Plott trailing hound in the Town of Russell, Lincoln County. Dog owners are reminded to exercise caution in wolf occupied areas. Conflicts between hunting dogs and wolves are most common during the bear training and hunting season. Dogs have also been depredated pursuing other wildlife including fox, coyotes, bobcat, rabbit, snowshoe hare, and upland birds. More information is available on the DNR’s website.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: More chances of showers & storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front will be tracking east Sunday night into early Monday. Ahead of the front, scattered showers and storms are expected. The wet weather is forecast to taper off after midnight with a mostly cloudy overnight. Lows by Monday morning in the mid 60s. Monday...
WAUSAU, WI

