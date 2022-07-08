A's suffer 1-run loss

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s were 8-3 winners in MINK League action over St. Joseph on Monday. Tab Tracy had a home run among two hits and drove in three, and Bryce Phelps posted three hits and two runs of his own. Clay Cutter pitched in two hits, drove in one and scored twice, and Ricky Harrison worked six innings with 10 strikeouts to get the win.
Fritts shines on mound as Glenwood knocks off Harlan in substate semifinals. Glenwood (19-9) came out on top of a wire-to-wire nail-biter against Harlan (24-8) in the Class 3A Substate 8 baseball semifinals Monday.
(Harlan) -- Glenwood (19-9) came out on top of a wire-to-wire nail-biter against Harlan (24-8) in the Class 3A Substate 8 baseball semifinals Monday. A four-run second inning and a gem on the mound from pitcher Jayme Fritts led the Rams to a 5-4 victory over the conference rival Cyclones.
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central is on the verge of a Class 3A state tournament berth after a terrific night from their starting pitcher. The Titans (30-3) were methodical in their 7-1 defeat of Creston (14-16) in Monday night's semifinal showdown. "Pitching's our strength and obviously our pitching showed up...
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Glenwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are moving on in KMAland baseball tournament trail action after wins on Monday. Bryce Click had a triple and scored twice, and Drake Van Meter added a hit and an RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Aidan Sieperda threw seven innings and struck out 10 for the Warriors.
(KMAland) -- Stanton, Fremont-Mills and Sidney led the Corner Conference All-Baseball Team with three first-team nods apiece. Braden Turpin (pitcher), Kyler Owen (infielder) and Brady Owen (outfielder) were the choices for the Knights while Cole Stenzel (catcher), Garett Phillips (infielder) and Brydon Huntley (infielder) got the nods for Sidney, and Carter Johnson (infielder), Quentin Thornburg (utility) and Levi Martin (outfielder) were the selections for Stanton.
(KMAland) -- Big night of Class 1A and 2A substate final baseball and 3A, 4A and 5A regional final softball, including KMA Sports broadcasts at Indianola, Council Bluffs, Denison and Bondurant. Check out the full schedule for Tuesday below. KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE. Class 1A Substate Finals. Tri-Center vs. Kingsley-Pierson at...
(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda baseball program rolled past Treynor on Saturday night to move within one win from a second consecutive state tournament berth. The 2A No. 5 Cardinals (22-7) shook off some early defensive woes and used a small-ball approach to post the dominant 11-1 win in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program announced its 2022 Hall of Fame inductees on Monday. Former Huskers selected include Plattsmouth native Ric Lindquist. Lindquist played at Nebraska in the late 70s and early 80s. During his time, he recorded nine interceptions. Cornerback Bruce Pickens, defensive back Prince Amukamara, offensive linemen...
(KMAland) -- Griswold put six softball players on the Corner Conference First Team, including two on the Elite Team. Karly Millikan (pitcher), Brenna Rossell (infielder), Makenna Askeland (infielder), Joey Reynolds (outfielder), McKenna Wiechman (catcher) and Whitney Pennock (outfielder). Millikan and Rossell were selected to the Elite Team, along with Fremont-Mills...
(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s won another high-scoring close game on Saturday afternoon with a 9-8 win over the Carroll Merchants. Conagher Sands, Luke Saunders and Nathan Barksdale each had two hits and two RBI while Barksdale bopped a double. Jackson Powell added a hit and an RBI. Bedford...
(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic softball team started fast and received contributions from their entire lineup to return to a regional final on Saturday. The Trojans (23-14) didn't waste much time, jumping to an early lead en route to an 11-2 win over Clarinda in a Class 3A Region 4 semifinal.
(Kimballton) -- The Exira-EHK softball club is looking to make the third time the charm after advancing to another regional final game in Class 1A. The Spartans (22-3) find themselves in familiar territory once again after beating Fremont-Mills (16-15) in a semifinal, five-inning contest 11-1. "I thought our girls came...
(Shenandoah) – What happens when plans for today’s blog are changed?. You fall back on your typical “potpourri” blog, featuring “quick hits and hot takes.” (CACK!! Can’t believe I used that term!) Without any further ado, let’s roll it:. Bad Timing Department:...
(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. The fortnight of Wimbledon is upon us (June 27 - July 10). The oldest tennis tournament in the world was first played in 1877. This map displays the hometowns of the 49 tennis players from the United States (32 Women and 17 Men) who are competing in this year’s Wimbledon Tennis Singles Championships. The East Coast and California dominate. Four U.S. Men are still alive after the fourth round, the most since 1999.
(Glenwood) -- A new but familiar face is set to lead the Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce into the next chapter. Chamber officials named longtime Glenwood resident Jennie Rubek as the chamber's new executive director last month, succeeding Rachel Reis, who served in the role for the past four years. A 2000 Glenwood High School graduate, Rubek has two children, Jack and Joah Davis, is married to Nick Rubek, and has been in the community for nearly 25 years. Previously, Rubek assisted area business development with Leick Construction in Glenwood and handled marketing and advertising with Jim Hughes Real Estate. While hesitant at first, Rubek tells KMA News she applied for the position after some encouragement from colleagues.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... WESTERN HARRISON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHERN BURT COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... CENTRAL DODGE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 300 AM...
(Conception Junction) -- Two individuals were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2007 Ford Edge driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile was eastbound on U.S. Highway 136 one mile east of Conception Junction shortly after 11:05 a.m. when the vehicle began to travel off the right side of the roadway. The patrol say the juvenile driver then overcorrected causing the vehicle to skid, cross the center line, and travel off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a culvert and fence before coming to rest on its front wheels against the fence facing southeast. The Patrol says neither the driver nor 19-year-old passenger Bailey Wallace were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was booked on a warrant for multiple weapon charges Friday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 45-year-old Donald James Ryan of Shenandoah was arrested around 10:00 p.m. on a Page County warrant on the original charges of two counts of carrying weapons while under the influence, and persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons -- all serious misdemeanors. The warrant was related to a previous investigation conducted by Shenandoah police officers.
(Glenwood) -- Food, vendors, and flowers will all be combining this weekend between Glenwood and Tabor. The second annual Lily Fest is set to take place this Saturday, July 16. The event is being held at Hillsdale Lily Garden, which features over 200 varieties of lilies in bloom across 1.25 acres. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," garden owner and operator Todd Peverill says there'll be a lot to check out this weekend at the festival along with the beautiful flowers.
