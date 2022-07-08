A's suffer 1-run loss

(Conception Junction) -- Two individuals were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2007 Ford Edge driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile was eastbound on U.S. Highway 136 one mile east of Conception Junction shortly after 11:05 a.m. when the vehicle began to travel off the right side of the roadway. The patrol say the juvenile driver then overcorrected causing the vehicle to skid, cross the center line, and travel off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a culvert and fence before coming to rest on its front wheels against the fence facing southeast. The Patrol says neither the driver nor 19-year-old passenger Bailey Wallace were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

