Yucaipa, CA

Past Pleasures Car Club salutes freedom at monthly car show

By Michelle Lopez
newsmirror.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 1, the Yucaipa Past Pleasures Car Club held its Salute to Freedom car show. This seemed to be one of the biggest turnouts so far. There were 109 cars registered with over 200 that were parked, showed, shined with pride and were viewed and enjoyed by many....

www.newsmirror.net

Comments / 1

 

