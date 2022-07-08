Killer Mike ft. Dave Chappelle & Future “RUN,” Doe Boy & Bobby Shmurda “Catch A Body” & More | Daily Visuals 7.7.22

It’s been a full clip since Killer Mike dropped a solo record and while we enjoy what he’s created with El-P as Run The Jewels, it’s dope to see the OG ATLien return on the solo tip.



Coming through with a new visual in “RUN,” Killer Mike enlists the talents of one Dave Chappelle (narrating purposes) and Young Thug for the track as Killer takes to the battlefield where Black soldiers take on rifle packin’ wypipo (probably confederates) way back in the day. Naturall,y Thugga couldn’t be in the video given his current situation but we pulling for him to get out soon.

Back in 2022, Bobby Shmurda keeps on making the most of his newfound freedom and for him and Doe Boy’s clip to “Catch A Body” the duo takes to the studio to get lit and drop bars while showing off some pretty impressive ice.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sauce Walka, Paloma Ford, and more.

KILLER MIKE FT. DAVE CHAPPELLE & YOUNG THUG – “RUN”

DOE BOY & BOBBY SHMURDA – “CATCH A BODY”

SAUCE WALKA – “THAT’S IT”

PALOMA FORD – “BENTLEY FORD”

YO GOTTI, MONEYBAGG YP, 42 DUGG, EST GEE, MOZZY & BLAC YOUNGSTA – “STEPPAS”

ZACARI FT. ISAIAH RASHAD – “BLISS”

CAPELLA GREY FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “OT”