PSE&G is actively working overhead and underground in Hopewell Township. Below is the traffic update. On Monday, July 11th and Tuesday, July 12th; PSE&G and their approved contractors are working along Route 31 (Pennington Road) near Washington Crossing Road. During this activity, one lane will be closed and flaggers will be utilized to direct the flow of traffic.

PENNINGTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO