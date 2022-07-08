ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa.’s 2022-23 budget package spends, saves money in record ways

By Jan Murphy
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
It is what some might call a Christmas in July budget. The proposed $45.2 billion spending plan...

Teresa Irvin
4d ago

As usual helping the wealthy business owners for sure, lowering their taxes, and not even $100 to PA residents that Wolf proposed giving $2000. It’s helping companies that help them get elected. PA citizens help them get elected, too. We Vote! It’s ashamed that it’s always the elected politicians and their supporters who get to live well while others struggle. Everyone deserves help not just those with children.

NorthcentralPA.com

Lawmakers react to the passage of the state's $42.8 billion budget

Harrisburg, Pa.— The Pennsylvania General Assembly recently moved to pass a state budget of $42.8 billion for 2023 that would see large increases in spending for education. The budget would also see funding for new environmental services and create a $5 billion surplus for the state’s rainy day fund. K-12 education spending is set to go up by half-billion dollars, with the 100 poorest districts in the state splitting an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Gov. Wolf vetoes bid to block all-electric building codes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Citing the need to fight climate change, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday vetoed Republican-penned legislation to stop municipalities from adopting building codes that prohibit natural gas hookups. Wolf, in a veto message to lawmakers, said the legislation takes away “local decision-making” from municipalities...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Governor Tom Wolf approves Pennsylvania budget

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After being signed by the House and Senate in the past two days, Governor Tom Wolf added his signature to the keystone state's budget a week behind schedule. Wolf celebrated the commitment to education shown in the budget. The agreement secured a historic $1.8 billion investment...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Pa. lawmakers react to state budget agreement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have released statements after the House and Senate passed the state budget. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesperson called it a bipartisan deal that increases spending on education and other of his priorities. “The governor urges the Legislature to continue to move to get a budget to his desk,” Wolf […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania taxpayers have a right to know how universities they support are spending their money | PennLive Editorial

If you’re giving someone $500 million dollars each year, you have a right to know how they’re spending it. That’s the approximate amount Pennsylvania taxpayers dole out to Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Temple, and Lincoln Universities, all part of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. These universities are considered “state-related.” They are legally private institutions that receive state funding in exchange for offering reduced tuition rates to Pennsylvania residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Highlights from PA Game Commissioners Meeting

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met Saturday at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters to hear public comment and take action on several items. A summary of the meeting appears below. ADDITIONAL FALL TURKEY FIREARMS RESTRICTIONS CONSIDERED. The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Fetterman makes surprise appearance at volunteer center in Pittsburgh

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman this past weekend made his first campaign-related appearance since suffering a stroke in May. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, posted a video to his Twitter feed Saturday showing him and his wife, Gisele, making a surprise visit to a Pennsylvania Democratic Party volunteer training site in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
