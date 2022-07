PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. After a wonderful weekend with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, we’re looking at more clouds moving into the region during the day today. This will ultimately result in scattered showers late this afternoon continuing into this evening, before a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms moves into the region for tomorrow. At this point the thunderstorm activity looks to move through the region late afternoon heading into the evening hours. The greatest threat with these storms looks to be gusty winds and small hail, however at this point the risk for both looks to be on the lower side. Once this system moves out during the overnight hours, we’ll see some improvement for Wednesday, before sunshine returns by the end of the week.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO