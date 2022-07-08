Car flips over after crash in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A car has flipped over after a vehicle collision in Concord Thursday evening, police announced on Twitter. Minor injuries were reported, but police did not specify how many individuals were hurt.

The crash happened on the intersection of Port Chicago Highway and Almond Avenue, which is right outside the John Muir Medical Center. A photo by the Concord Police Department shows a red Acura flipped over after crashing into a white two-door coupe.

The public is asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes. Police will announce when the road is clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.