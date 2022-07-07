ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville Sounds win third straight over Columbus Clippers

By Adam Conn, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Thursday's game : Sounds 6, Clippers 2

Recap : The Nashville Sounds continue to have the Clippers' number, winning their eighth in a row over Columbus, including third straight this series. David Dahl hit two home runs and Ethan Small struck out eight over five innings, allowing just two of the Clippers six total hits. Dahl hit a solo homer in the first and a two-run shot in the third to help give the Sounds a 4-1 lead in the third. Bo Naylor and Will Benson each hit solo home runs for the Clippers, who struck out 14 times, left nine runners on base and went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Attendance : 6,678

Of Note : Since the 2021 season, Nashville has a 17-4 record against the Clippers. ... Catcher Bryan Lavastida, who suffered a hamstring strain June 18, was activated from the injured list and transferred to Akron on a rehab assignment.

Next game : 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Nashville at Huntington Park

Radio : 95.1 FM, 920 AM

Ticket info : Call 614-462-5250 or log on to clippersbaseball.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Nashville Sounds win third straight over Columbus Clippers

