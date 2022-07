FLINT, Mich. - Nearly four months after incentive pay was approved for City of Flint Police Officers, the Flint Police Chief says the department still has not received any of that money. The money was approved by Flint City Council back in March, but the city's CFO says it's it's held up by the city's clerks office, a statement that has been rebutted by the the clerk's department.

FLINT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO