YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Alex Kandolin took Reese Jansa to the wire for the 2022 SDGA Women’s Match Play Championships, while the men’s field is set for Sunday. Kandolin won the last two holes against Jansa to win 1 up. Kandolin beat Natalie Young in the morning’s semifinals, while Jansa beat Lauren Tims to advance to the final.

YANKTON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO