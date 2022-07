A mass fentanyl overdose event in Gadsden County over the 4th of July weekend is deepening concerns about drug trafficking and the rising cost of drug abuse in the state. Some 19 people overdosed on Fentanyl recently in Gadsden County. Six people died from the drug while it’s suspected to have played a role in another three deaths. The situation was so alarming, it drew the attention of nearly every state agency to the county during a recent roundtable.

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO