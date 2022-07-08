ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Heights, IL

Caught on cam: Axe-wielding man accused of Fairview Heights home invasion

By Stephanie Rothman
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRnpS_0gYVCpmF00

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Authorities arrested a Fairview Heights man, charging him with stalking and criminal property damage a day after he broke into his neighbors’ home with an axe.

The owner of the home that was broken into said over the last week and a half, the 36-year-old Michael Slusser has been showing signs of increased violence on his property.

The tipping point was when he broke into her home with an axe. The act was caught on camera.

Top story: Police say St. Charles County top prosecutor refused DUI tests

On Tuesday, July 5 around 11:30 p.m., Slusser is seen on the homeowner’s Ring camera walking up to his neighbor’s home on Sycamore Drive and chopping away at the front door with an axe.

Police confirmed Slusser continued his rampage, smashing the glass windows of two of the tenants’ cars in the driveway.

The homeowner who wishes to not be identified tells FOX 2, that Slusser entered the home where three adults and one child live and started shouting, asking for his girlfriend.

The homeowner said police were told he thought someone was trapped in the home. Two of the adults were in the house at the time, and the third adult and child were not home. Despite the violence, no one was injured.

Fairview heights police along with Illinois State Police and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, caught Slusser at his home next door around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.

Where is Yadi? Cards catcher missing mid final season

He barricaded himself in the basement, refusing to surrender. Eventually, he was arrested and taken into custody.

He was charged with one count of aggravated stalking and three counts of criminal damage to property including the home and car windows. His bond has been set at $150,000.

The homeowner said Slusser moved into the neighborhood around November. Beginning in March, neighbors noticed he started exhibiting possible mental health and drug issues.

Last month, on June 8, one neighbor called the police on Slusser after seeing him trespassing on his property. Other neighbors said they have seen him lurking around their homes.

The owner of the home that was broken into said the suspect told her in the past that he was hearing voices. She said she filed an order of protection in May.

Since then, he’s broken the order, the homeowner said she had to have him arrested twice. His past behavior is something that will be investigated as Slusser remains in custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, IL
Fairview Heights, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Fairview Heights, IL
KMOV

Man charged after stabbing Walgreens employee in Des Peres

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in custody after a stabbing at the Walgreens in Des Peres. Police say on Sunday, at 2:20 p.m., Alfred Pierce, 40, was inside the store in the 12000 block of Manchester and walked past an employee who was assisting a customer. When he walked past a second time, he pulled out a four-inch knife, slashed the left side of the victim’s neck, and walked out of the store.
DES PERES, MO
KMOV

Woman charged after nurse, paramedic stabbed at DePaul Hospital

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was arrested and charged after two people were stabbed at DePaul Hospital Monday. Just before 11:30 a.m. officers were called to the hospital in Bridgeton for a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found two victims being treated for injuries. Jakayla Palmer was in the emergency...
BRIDGETON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Windows#Home Invasion#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Dui#Illinois State Police
FOX 2

Missing Foristell man dies in motorcycle crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A 64-year-old who was last seen over the weekend was found dead Monday evening along a highway in north St. Charles County. According to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, Michael Gray was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Dietrich Road in Foristell. He was headed to Grafton, Illinois, that afternoon.
FORISTELL, MO
FOX2Now

Missing person advisory for 64-year-old Foristell man

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A missing person advisory has been issued for a 64-year-old Foristell man last seen over the weekend. According to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, investigators believe Michael Gray was heading to Grafton, Illinois, on Saturday afternoon. He was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dietrich Road in Foristell.
FORISTELL, MO
mymoinfo.com

JC jail body scanner finds contraband while processing inmate

(Hillsboro) Two weeks ago, an inmate was being checked into the Jefferson County Jail, and during the process, the body scanner found two make-shift weapons. Sheriff Dave Marshak says this is just another example of the body scanner doing its job to keep the fellow inmates and staff safe. Charges...
HILLSBORO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Morning Sun

St. Louis woman, three others dead in murder-suicide

HOUGHTON LAKE (AP) — A St. Louis woman and three other family members are dead in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide in Houghton Lake. Kim Ebright of St. Louis, her daughter and grandson were killed in a murder-suicide on Sunday, news sources are reporting. Authorities are investigating the...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to double fatal shooting during drug robbery

A man from Missouri on Friday pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges and admitted a role in a triple shooting in 2021 that killed two. Antaveon Bernard Le’Vell Kent, 22, St. Louis participated in a plan to steal marijuana that led to the March 16, 2021 shooting deaths of Kortlin Williams and Johnnie Jones, his plea agreement says. Another man was also shot but survived.
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

The night Irish O'Malley and his crew kidnapped a prominent Alton banker and his wife

EDWARDSVILLE • Lillian Chessen fanned herself with a docket sheet in the sweltering courtroom. She scowled at the jam of curious citizens, calling them "morbid." Every seat was taken as jury selection began on Sept. 11, 1933, before Circuit Judge D.H. Mudge. The Madison County Courthouse was abuzz for the trial of six defendants, including Chessen, 50, of East Alton, who faced death in the kidnapping of August Luer of Alton.
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy