Flood Advisory issued for Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The hot temperatures will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Northern Phillips; Petroleum; Prairie; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Parts of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Wednesday afternoon and early evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures can lead to heat related illnesses including heat cramps, heat exhaustion and without intervention can lead to heat stroke.

GARFIELD COUNTY, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO