Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bates, Cass, Clay, Cooper, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 06:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Vernon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Bourbon and Vernon Counties through 645 AM CDT At 600 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Fulton to near Fort Scott to 7 miles northwest of Arcadia. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nevada... Fort Scott Sheldon... Walker Bronaugh... Moundville Richards... Milo Deerfield... Metz Stotesbury... Horton Pawnee Station... Hammond Garland This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 78 and 106. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

VERNON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO