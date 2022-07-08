ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bates County, MO

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bates, Cass, Clay, Cooper, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 22:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 06:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Vernon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Bourbon and Vernon Counties through 645 AM CDT At 600 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Fulton to near Fort Scott to 7 miles northwest of Arcadia. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nevada... Fort Scott Sheldon... Walker Bronaugh... Moundville Richards... Milo Deerfield... Metz Stotesbury... Horton Pawnee Station... Hammond Garland This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 78 and 106. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
VERNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 04:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bourbon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR BOURBON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 AM CDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 04:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bourbon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR BOURBON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 AM CDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS

