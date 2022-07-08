Excessive Heat Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 05:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Greenwood; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson Several thunderstorms impacting portions of northern Wilson, northwestern Neosho, Woodson, Greenwood and Allen Counties through 615 AM CDT At 541 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking several thunderstorms across portions of east-central and southeast Kansas, moving east to southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chanute, Iola, Eureka, Fredonia, Humboldt, Yates Center, Madison, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Altoona, Toronto, Hamilton, Severy, Buffalo, Fall River, Neosho Falls, Benedict, Climax and Virgil. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

ALLEN COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO