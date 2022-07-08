ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, Wyandotte by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 22:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 05:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Greenwood; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson Several thunderstorms impacting portions of northern Wilson, northwestern Neosho, Woodson, Greenwood and Allen Counties through 615 AM CDT At 541 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking several thunderstorms across portions of east-central and southeast Kansas, moving east to southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chanute, Iola, Eureka, Fredonia, Humboldt, Yates Center, Madison, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Altoona, Toronto, Hamilton, Severy, Buffalo, Fall River, Neosho Falls, Benedict, Climax and Virgil. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 05:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Linn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Linn County through 600 AM CDT At 527 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Blue Mound, or 11 miles west of Mound City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pleasanton, Mound City, Blue Mound and Prescott. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LINN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 04:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bourbon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR BOURBON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 AM CDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 04:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bourbon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR BOURBON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 AM CDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy