ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene Fire Department takes home the trophy at 11th Guns & Hoses Blood Drive

By Miriam Chamberlain
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGqe8_0gYV927P00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The 11th annual Rodney Holder Memorial Guns & Hoses blood drive concluded Thursday, with more than 400 donors.

Hoses, Abilene Fire Department (AFD) received 226 dedicated votes, while guns, Abilene Police Department (APD) received 187.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpuM5_0gYV927P00

With having the most votes, this year’s winners were none other than the hoses.

Abilene American Legion Riders carry flag on local leg of 50 state tour

“In the end, we all win. Our community wins, the people that really need it – which are those that are in need of blood – they’re going to benefit from this,” said AFD Chief Cande Flores.

The drive honors the life of fallen Abilene police officer Rodney T. Holder, who died in the line of duty on his motorcycle in 2010.

His son, Kyler Holder told KTAB/KRBC seeing everyone coming out to support his father and donate blood is something he looks forward to every year.

Firefighter burned during explosion in Blackwell

“It really means a lot, seeing each year, this becomes bigger and bigger,” Kyler said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what next year has to offer.”

There is always a need for blood in the Big Country, this drive being the biggest for Hendrick Health to collect donations.

“If you didn’t come out, we’re hoping to see you next year, but you can always come down to the Hendrick Regional Blood Center. We’re open Monday through Saturday,” said Hendrick donor recruiter, Kelsey Caprio.

‘It’s my first flight on my 92nd birthday’: Abilene man takes to the skies one last time

In addition to bragging rights for the department, AFD also took home a physical trophy. APD has won four times and AFD is now tied with their brothers in blue.

Although APD fell short this year, Chief Marcus Dudley Jr. said he believes in the future, their time will come again to be named champs.

“We have a special home for the trophy and we look forward to bringing it back in the coming years,” said Chief Dudley.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Maple Fire in South Abilene burns 35 acres

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas A&M Forest and Oklahoma Forestry Services were called out to assist the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) Monday afternoon with the Maple Fire, burning in South Abilene. According to AFD, the fire burned around 35 acres as of 8:30 Monday night. By 9:00 p.m.,...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

VIDEO: Grass fire burns in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire burned in south Abilene Monday afternoon. The fire took place off Maple Street and Industrial Blvd, igniting around 4:00 p.m. Monday near the Maxwell Golf Course. First responders were shutting down roads in the area as fire fighting efforts were underway. Several homes are potentially threatened by the […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Standoff in Callahan County

Since early this afternoon, Abilene Police, the Callahan County Sherriff, Texas DPS and Clyde police have been on the scene of a standoff with what is believed to be an armed suspect from an incident that occurred last night. We are working to confirm those details. Law enforcement told us...
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Government
Abilene, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Abilene Fire Department#Guns Hoses Blood Drive#Ktab#Abilene Police Department#Abilene American Legion#Afd#The Big Country#Hendrick Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
BigCountryHomepage

Sheriff’s Office: All 3 suspects involved in Merkel vehicle theft, high-speed chase were juveniles

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – All three suspects accused of stealing a vehicle from the Merkel Football field then getting arrested after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash are juveniles. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office confirms the identities of the three suspects will not be released because of their age. Investigators say the juveniles […]
MERKEL, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: Grass fire burns in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Firefigthers are battling a grass fire outside of Breckenridge Saturday night. The fire is currently burning south of the Breckenridge Country Club off FM 2231 near FM 3418. Information is limited, but multiple fire departments have been fighting the fire since sometime before 6:30 p.m. Early reports indicate natural gas […]
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Firefighter burned during explosion in Blackwell

BLACKWELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Blackwell volunteer firefighter was burned when a pipe exploded during a fire Wednesday. The Blackwell Volunteer Fire Department did confirm Fire Fighter Skipper sustained burns to his face, neck, and arm during the explosion, which involved a gas line at a fire at Oak Creek Ranch. Pictures of Firefighter Skipper […]
BLACKWELL, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t want people to fear him’: Mother of Abilene fast food restaurant employee who threw ice at customer speaks out on son’s diagnosis

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man working at the local Long John Silver’s threw contents of a cup at his customer after arguing with her at the drive-through window over the weekend. The customer got it all on camera, and that video has since had tens of thousands of views. Now, the employee’s mother […]
ABILENE, TX
Lone Star 1280

Here are the 10 Buc-ee’s Locations Closest to Abilene, Texas

Here in Texas, we passionately (and sometimes, obnoxiously) show our pride in the things we love almost as much as our own moms and Buc-ee's is totally one of those things. However, for those of us in West Texas, we don't get to experience the awesomeness of Buc-ee's as much as we'd like because of the distance to the closest location.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy