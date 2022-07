The rules are ever-changing for Hawaii vacation rentals, and now it’s the Island of Oahu’s turn. It means that areas like Lanikai seen in the lead photo will no longer be hosting short-term guests. This started when the Honolulu City Council approved a controversial new bill that extends the minimum booking period for some rentals to at least 90 days. That is unless the federal court sees things differently.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO