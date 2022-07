WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - What was once a storage area for the city of Whitehouse has been rebuilt into a hiking and biking trail. The heat couldn’t keep volunteers away from working on projects that aimed to keep the Blackhawk Creek Trail maintained. Justin Brown is one of the trail stewards and said it’s close to three miles, for both hikers and cyclists.

