Fayetteville looking into FEMA flooding assistance

By Macy Davis
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —The City of Fayetteville is working to help people who suffer from the impact of continued flood damage.

The city held a public meeting at city hall Thursday night to hear from residents and discuss potential options.

Some of the residents’ concerns were water flooding into homes and water blocking streets during floods. Allie Brown is one of those residents with some worries. She said her family’s home had water flow in twice over the past five years.

“The process that unfolds after a series of floods is quite a bit arduous, and it’s very time-consuming,” said Brown.

Fayetteville is looking at ways to help with that process. It’s considering options to get financial help to people with homes in the Hamestring Creek region. That includes the West End Drive apartments, Valley Drive and Hatfield Street.

Residential apartments flooded in Fayetteville

Those streets were flooded heavily in 2017 and have flooded since then.

“A lot of these same structures flooded again in this May 2022 event that we had,” aid City of Fayetteville Staff Engineer, Alan Pugh.

Even though Brown doesn’t live on Valley Drive anymore, she has family and friends that do and wants to see assistance for them.

“It is expensive to get flooded out. We’re really looking for some long-term solutions to this issue,” said Brown.

The process of getting FEMA assistance starts with city officials talking with residents to see what assistance would best fit the needs of the impacted community. The city will then put together a grant application based on that information.

“It is competitive nationwide, but we do have several things going for us. There is the severity of the flooding and some other things. So, we’re hopeful we’ll begin to move to the top of the list,” said Pugh.

The State Department of Agriculture: Natural Resources Division will then review the application and it will be submitted to FEMA for a final decision.

The project could go towards floodproofing, relocating or elevating properties to mitigate flood damage. More information on how FEMA grants work and the different aid options available can be found here .

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

