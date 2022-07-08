ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Copperfield: Chapter 17 - Somebody Turns Up

It has not occurred to me to mention Peggotty since I ran away; but, of course, I wrote her a letter almost as soon as I was housed at Dover, and another, and a longer letter, containing all particulars fully related, when my aunt took me formally under her protection. On...

The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 17 - The Abbé’s Chamber

After having passed with tolerable ease through the subterranean passage, which, however, did not admit of their holding themselves erect, the two friends reached the further end of the corridor, into which the abbé’s cell opened; from that point the passage became much narrower, and barely permitted one to creep through on hands and knees. The floor of the abbé’s cell was paved, and it had been by raising one of the stones in the most obscure corner that Faria had been able to commence the laborious task of which Dantès had witnessed the completion. As he entered the chamber of his friend, Dantès cast around one eager and searching glance in quest of the expected marvels, but nothing more than common met his view. “It is well,” said the abbé; “we have some hours before us—it is now just a quarter past twelve o’clock.” Instinctively Dantès turned round to observe by what watch or clock the abbé had been able so accurately to specify the hour. “Look at this ray of light which enters by my window,” said the abbé, “and then observe the lines traced on the wall. Well, by means of these lines, which are in accordance with the double motion of the earth, and the ellipse it describes round the sun, I am enabled to ascertain the precise hour with more minuteness than if I possessed a watch; for that might be broken or deranged in its movements, while the sun and earth never vary in their appointed paths.”
Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 35

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XXXV.
David Copperfield
Charles Dickens
The death of Percy Bysshe Shelley – archive, 1822

Those who know a great mind when they meet with it, and who have been delighted with the noble things in the works of Percy Bysshe Shelley, will be shocked to hear that he has been cut off in the prime of his life and genius. He perished at sea, in a storm, with his friend Captain Williams, of the Fusiliers, on the evening of the 8th ult, somewhere off Via Reggia, on the coast of Italy, between Leghorn and the Gulf of Spezia. He had been to Pisa, to do a kind action; and he was returning to his country abode at Lerici to do another. Such was the whole course of his life.
An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations: Book IV, Chapter VIII

Though the encouragement of exportation, and the discouragement of importation, are the two great engines by which the mercantile system proposes to enrich every country, yet, with regard to some particular commodities, it seems to follow an opposite plan: to discourage exportation, and to encourage importation. Its ultimate object, however, it pretends, is always the same, to enrich the country by an advantageous balance of trade. It discourages the exportation of the materials of manufacture, and of the instruments of trade, in order to give our own workmen an advantage, and to enable them to undersell those of other nations in all foreign markets; and by restraining, in this manner, the exportation of a few commodities, of no great price, it proposes to occasion a much greater and more valuable exportation of others. It encourages the importation of the materials of manufacture, in order that our own people may be enabled to work them up more cheaply, and thereby prevent a greater and more valuable importation of the manufactured commodities. I do not observe, at least in our statute book, any encouragement given to the importation of the instruments of trade. When manufactures have advanced to a certain pitch of greatness, the fabrication of the instruments of trade becomes itself the object of a great number of very important manufactures. To give any particular encouragement to the importation of such instruments, would interfere too much with the interest of those manufactures. Such importation, therefore, instead of being encouraged, has frequently been prohibited. Thus the importation of wool cards, except from Ireland, or when brought in as wreck or prize goods, was prohibited by the 3rd of Edward IV.; which prohibition was renewed by the 39th of Elizabeth, and has been continued and rendered perpetual by subsequent laws.
Astounding Stories of Super-Science May 1931: Dark Moon - Chapter IV

How often are the great things of life submerged beneath the trivial. The vast reaches of space that must be traversed; the unknown world that awaited them out there; its lands and seas and the life that was upon it: Walter Harkness was pondering all this deep within his mind. It must have been the same with Chet, yet few words of speculation were exchanged. Instead, the storage of supplies, a checking and rechecking of lists, additional careful testing of generators—such details absorbed them.
Ancient hoard of gold Roman coins discovered in plowed UK field

A cache of gold coins found buried on farmland in the United Kingdom has caught the attention of coin experts, who have linked the treasure trove to the Roman Empire. So far, metal detectorists have discovered 11 coins on a remote stretch of cultivated field located in Norfolk, a rural county near England's eastern coast, and experts remain hopeful that more could be unearthed in the future.
Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus: Chapter XVI

“Cursed, cursed creator! Why did I live? Why, in that instant, did I not extinguish the spark of existence which you had so wantonly bestowed? I know not; despair had not yet taken possession of me; my feelings were those of rage and revenge. I could with pleasure have destroyed the cottage and its inhabitants and have glutted myself with their shrieks and misery.
Love the Dark Days by Ira Mathur review – heady memoir about family dysfunction in India

Astounding wealth and equally astounding levels of alienation distinguish the globe-spanning Love the Dark Days. Indian-born Trinidadian author and broadcaster Ira Mathur traces a complex saga spreading out from her aristocratic, elite-tier Muslim Indian ancestors and grandparents through the glittering lives of her glamorous parents, down to the international jaunts and diasporic privileges of her own generation.
The Odyssey: Book III

The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Book III: TELEMACHUS VISITS NESTOR AT PYLOS.
‘Becoming Elizabeth’: Did Thomas Seymour Really Try to Kidnap the King?

For weeks we’ve been watching the seductive Thomas Seymour (Tom Cullen) make one bad choice after another. However, in Becoming Elizabeth Episode 5, he finally pulls an Icarus. He flies too close to the proverbial sun and self-immolates via his own actions. The Starz Tudor drama has made no bones about the fact that Thomas Seymour sexually abused a young, unwitting, teenaged Princess Elizabeth (Alicia von Rittberg). Now that he’s lost his anchor, Catherine Parr (Jessica Raine), Thomas plows into two very stupid plans. He aggressively pursues Elizabeth’s hand in marriage and decides that he must wrest control of his nephew,...
