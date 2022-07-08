ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Construction mess on Morehead Street causing residents pain

By Derek Dellinger
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — These days, if you’re out on East Morehead Street near South McDowell Street, you have probably noticed a lot of waiting, or may have noticed a lot of traffic.  Near that intersection, traffic is down to one lane in each direction, which has led to a lot of frustration for drivers.

“I think people are getting more take out because of this kind of stuff,” said Alexander Bonifacio, a food delivery driver. “There’s been times where a simple 5-minute order, with traffic, has come into a 20-minute nightmare.”

“It has been highly disruptive,” said Murph Archibald, who lives near the intersection.

🚗 Track issues along your commute with the QCN Traffic Interactive Map

Neighbors told Queen City News of numerous issues— access to roads blocked because of cars parked on both sides, people turning left onto roads that do not allow for it, and traffic picking up through residential areas.

Despite the “disruptive” nature of the project, Archibald said it has become a necessary thing, noting some of the project involved taking care of flooding issues in his neighborhood.

The Charlotte Dept. of Transportation has a daily list of street projects and closures, and their most recent update noted that the completion date was still months away.

Even after that project is set to be completed, there is continued construction work in the area, including the new Wake Forest School of Medicine, which is being built nearby.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

