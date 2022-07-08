ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator hints at massive 5-star quarterback commitment on social media

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U86QQ_0gYV32lJ00

Few coaches in college football have more fun with fans on social media than Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham .

And on the eve of consensus five-star quarterback Dante Moore's commitment announcement , he seems to be particularly enjoying himself.

>>> National recruiting expert: Dante Moore may be nation's top prospect; Oregon's brand will thrive regardless of conference realignment

On Wednesday, Dillingham created a poll asking fans what the best song of all-time is - with "More" by Usher as one of the options.

Following the song's win, he retweeted it Thursday:

Later he asked fans about their favorite morning show, listing noon ET/9 a.m. PT Sportscaster as one of the answers - the show and time during which Moore is scheduled to announce his commitment.

Dillingham saved his best tweet for last, telling fans he planned to watch a movie with family Thursday night.

The film? "Dante's Peak."

Of course, it could all just be a massive coincidence.

Moore is the last remaining uncommitted five-star prospect in the country, and is being considered as possibly the nation's top prospect following multiple Elite 11 MVP selections.

Oregon is considered the heavy favorite, while Texas A&M, LSU and Michigan are all contenders.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Can young skill players make Oregon football more explosive?

Ducks have size, speed and a wily veteran at receiver, three intriguing running backs and several tight end options. This story is the third of six in a summer series breaking down Oregon football by position group leading up to the first official practices before the season. With a new coaching staff expected to pump up the defense, with the hype that always surrounds the quarterback position and with a group of linebackers that might rank among the best in the nation, is it possible that the Oregon Ducks offensive skill position players can fly under the radar? Perhaps. After...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Everything Dante Moore said in SportsCenter commitment interview

Oregon landed its top quarterback prospect in program-history on Friday morning when five-star Dante Moore of Detroit announced his verbal commitment live on ESPN's SportsCenter. There is no minimizing the magnitude of Moore's pledge. His commitment acts as the biggest recruiting win of Dan Lanning's early tenure in Eugene. It...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Football
nbc16.com

Road closures ahead of Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Worlds Athletics Championships kick off in Eugene Friday, but roads are already closing ahead of the events. Traffic slowly moving around parts of Eugene and Springfield with Worlds traffic attendees directing traffic to help you get to and from safely. "It does require a significant amount...
EUGENE, OR
opb.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to an Eastern Oregon ballot in November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
hh-today.com

New target for reloading center: September

From time to time someone asks about the cause of the delay in completion of the truck-to-train reloading center in Millersburg that was supposed to be open by now. It’s because of a pipeline. Except for a length of track connecting the north end of the center to the...
LINN COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#College Football#American Football#Mvp#Texas A M#Lsu
kezi.com

Murder near Leaburg sends shockwaves to small community

LANE COUNTY, Ore.-- A man accused of murder near Leaburg is now in custody, but the community is left confused and heartbroken. A few witnesses told KEZI that the murder happened up Angels Flight Rd. Neighbors said they're in complete shock, saying things like this usually don't happen in the area.
LEABURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kezi.com

Woman arrested after starting dumpster fires, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is in custody this morning after starting two fires in dumpsters, Eugene police say. The Eugene Police Department says that at about 3:15 a.m. on July 6 officers responded to reports of fires on west Seventh Alley and Madison Street. Police say that when the officers arrived, they found two dumpsters on fire with one fire being estimated at 10 feet high above the dumpster.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Early morning crash on Interstate 5 sends one to the hospital

COBURG, Ore. -- A two-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition and delayed traffic for several hours this morning, officials say. At about 4:40 a.m. on July 8, the Coburg Rural Fire District responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Coburg. According to officials, a small sedan rear-ended a construction vehicle causing severe damage to the sedan and critical injuries to its driver. The driver of the sedan was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the construction vehicle was unharmed.
COBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, July 7

According to an entry on the NBPD log for July 5, 6:18 a.m., 300 block State St., “burglary.” At 1:09 p.m., 500 block Clark St., “burglary.”. According to an entry on the NBPD log for July 5, 6:18 a.m., 400 block State St., “unlawful entry into MV.” Also, at 6:18 a.m., same block, 400 block State St., “unlawful entry into MV.” At 8:39 a.m., also 400 block State St., “unlawful entry into vehicle.” At 8:50 a.m., 400 block Clark St., “unlawful entry into vehicle.” At 9:37 a.m., also 400 block Clark St., “unlawful entry into MV.”
COOS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Suspect in custody after elderly man murdered near Leaburg

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A suspect is in custody after an elderly man was murdered Friday night near Leaburg, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Nickolas Jessee, 37, was taken into custody Saturday morning. People living in and around Leaburg and Vida who received a reverse 911 call can...
LEABURG, OR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy