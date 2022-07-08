Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator hints at massive 5-star quarterback commitment on social media

Few coaches in college football have more fun with fans on social media than Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham .

And on the eve of consensus five-star quarterback Dante Moore's commitment announcement , he seems to be particularly enjoying himself.

>>> National recruiting expert: Dante Moore may be nation's top prospect; Oregon's brand will thrive regardless of conference realignment

On Wednesday, Dillingham created a poll asking fans what the best song of all-time is - with "More" by Usher as one of the options.

Following the song's win, he retweeted it Thursday:

Later he asked fans about their favorite morning show, listing noon ET/9 a.m. PT Sportscaster as one of the answers - the show and time during which Moore is scheduled to announce his commitment.

Dillingham saved his best tweet for last, telling fans he planned to watch a movie with family Thursday night.

The film? "Dante's Peak."

Of course, it could all just be a massive coincidence.

Moore is the last remaining uncommitted five-star prospect in the country, and is being considered as possibly the nation's top prospect following multiple Elite 11 MVP selections.

Oregon is considered the heavy favorite, while Texas A&M, LSU and Michigan are all contenders.