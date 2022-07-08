ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Sycamores set to open up camp August 3rd

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores will report to camp on August 2nd and hold their first practice on August 3rd.

The Sycamores will open the season on Thursday, September 1st against North Alabama with a 6pm kickoff at Memorial Stadium.

