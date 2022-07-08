Sycamores set to open up camp August 3rd

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores will report to camp on August 2nd and hold their first practice on August 3rd.

The Sycamores will open the season on Thursday, September 1st against North Alabama with a 6pm kickoff at Memorial Stadium.

