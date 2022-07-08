ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Explore the HackerNoon Brand Manual

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thank you for checking out HackerNoon's Brand Manual. Here, you'll find everything you need to help. "make this thing a bigger green blob in the cloud" — in the ever-wise words of our founder and CEO, Sir David Smooke. Iteration 01 of this Manual was created with 💚...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

What is Production Blindness?

When I speak at conferences, I often fall back to the fact that just a couple of decades ago we’d observe production by kicking the server. This is obviously no longer practical. We can’t see our production. It’s an amorphous cloud that we can’t touch or feel. A power that we read about but don’t fully grasp.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Shortcuts for Quick Key Command Formatting with ksc and Siri

During the course of my iPhone Keyboarding project, I managed to discover “a command line tool to document and describe keyboard shortcuts in a standardized and properly formatted way” called ksc. It's a Python utility that translates natural-language-formatted keyboard commands “command control q” into symbolized and standardized form: ⌃+⌘+Q. Though it's not of particular use to me at this point, with my now well-established Text Replacements and TextExpander Snippets, I realized – being a Python thing – that ksc might work with the iOS/iPadOS shell emulator, a-Shell, and therefore, that a Siri Shortcut for converting plain language input to formatted key commands might be a cinch, and it was!
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Feature, Not Bug: The Terrible Rationale Behind Web3's Product Design

From the time since Satoshi sent his first email until now, the way we understand the blockchain has grown by leaps and bounds. However, there are still a lot of barriers that blockchain technologies have to cross before they can fulfill their potential. Today, there's a lot of talk about scalability issues and interoperability concerns, but those issues, while important, pale In comparison to the enormous monster blockchain products have to slay; product design.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Product Design#Editorial Strategy#Language
HackerNoon

How To Build A Strong And Unique Business Brand

Every business, no matter how big or small wants to build a thriving brand. And for good reason: a strong brand can help your company stand out from competitors, boost sales and increase customer loyalty. But building a thriving brand is not as easy as it sounds. So what does it take to create an effective brand? Here are our top tips for building a lasting impression with customers through effective storytelling tactics:
ECONOMY
HollywoodLife

Save Big This Prime Day On The Haircare Product That Shoppers Say Changed Their Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Prime Day is here, so it’s time to get the essentials you really need. A life-changing shampoo is a must-have, so be sure to add The Body Shop Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo to your cart. With almost 4,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, this hair product is definitely worth the hype. The restorative properties of this shampoo go well beyond what you’d expect. One shopper said, “I thought there was no hope … I went on a thread seeing few others have the same issue. Rare but was a thing. They suggested this … Almost unanimously many came on endorsing it. And now I’m one. This product has changed my life.”
HAIR CARE
HackerNoon

Here’s How the Team Chat App Pumble Was Built: An Interview With Nikola Bosic VP of Engineering

Pumble is a business messaging app built by COING — a tech unicorn company with offices in California and Europe. Pumble came to the scene just in time for the great shift to remote work, offering its users an easy solution to consequent communication challenges. Nikola Bosic, VP of Engineering in Pumble and a self-proclaimed COING native, tells us all about Pumble's humble beginnings, the biggest challenges, and the most important features of Pumble, and tips for young(er) developers.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Kinetics Dataset - Training and Evaluating Models for Video Classification

After the success of image classification dataset challenges and the rise of deep learning, tackling video was an obvious next step. Just like the classification of images, the task of video classification is the most straightforward start on the path to general video understanding models. As for the specific labels that are being classified, the computer vision research community has gravitated toward classifying human actions in videos.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
HackerNoon

4 Tips for Successfully Launching Your First Digital Product

Digital products are a service or virtual good that adds value to customers’ lives. Common examples include software, eBooks, videos, music, art and even courses. You can optimize your digital sales strategy by creating a coming soon landing page, building your email list, showcasing social proof, and creating a responsive onboarding program.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

7 Best Practices for Speeding Up Code Reviews

Code reviews can be painful. Software engineers often complain that the review process is slow, delays downstream tasks, and leads to context switching as you navigate back and forth between an open pull request (PR) and your next task. Code reviews can also be full of nitpicking and bikeshedding, making it a poor experience for everyone involved.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Why Do You Love Frontend Development in ReactJS? [Writing Prompt]

Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts! Would you like to take a stab at answering some of these questions on development in React for our readers?. React is one of the most popular frontend libraries for web development in the modern day. It is easy to use, efficient, and includes a wide range of components and support libraries. It is exactly because of this complexity that learning React is a bit difficult.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

No-code / Low-code: What is the Difference?

No-code development promises programming without typing a line of code thanks to graphical tools that erase the complexity of programming languages. The concept of no code refers to a software development method that hides the complexity of the application's source code. No code development tools combine different techniques:. Pre-packaged graphical...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Using OAuth Authentication to Serve Static Internal Documentation

Engineering teams frequently have centralized documentation websites that tie together all the different teams, projects, and workflows supported internally by the company. I have spoken about the importance of quality documentation before, and why it’s important to present internal documentation in an easy-to-read, easy-to-search manner. In that post, I...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Top 5 WebStorm Extensions For Productivity

A while ago I migrated from VS Code to WebStorm, and it’s been great. Like all JetBrains IDEs, it comes with a set of built-in features that makes every programmer’s life much easier. Still, even such a great tool can become even more amazing with a little optimization. Since I like experimenting with cool plugins, I thought I would share with you my pick of the tools that really improved my productivity in WebStorm.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

What is Data-Centric AI?

Data is crucial in our field, and our models are extremely data-hungry. Feeding images that do not represent the real world will be of no use and worsen the model’s ability to generalize. This is where data centric ai comes into play... Learn more in the video: The more data you have, the better it is. So you need to scale up those models, especially for real-world applications, especially real-world applying.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Java Algorithms: Linked List in Binary Tree (LeetCode)

The number of nodes in the tree will be in the range `[1, 2500]` For each node in the linked list and binary tree. The maximum of the number of node in a binary tree is 2500 nodes in a linked list. The only difference is that TreeTree has an additional pointer and that is all. In fact, you can represent some types of BinaryTrees using LinkedLists using the same pointer. We need to find out if a given binary tree contains a given. binary tree containing a. linked list starting from the. head. If all the elements in the. linked. list from the `head` correspond to some *downward path* connected in the binary tree otherwise return False.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Automating your Pull Request Workflow. Meet Zigi - Developers’ Assistant for Non-coding Tasks

Zigi is a personal assistant for developers that works directly from Slack, offering actual help in managing your repetitive and non-coding tasks and helping you connect with your teammates’ workflow. Zigi analyzes and cross-references your systems in real-time to learn work habits and figure out what each developer is actually working on and what their priorities are, even when they forget to update Jira and GitHub. The first complete workflow process that Zigi fully automates is the collaboration and communication around the Pull Request workflow process.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy