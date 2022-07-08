Kennedy wins MVC rematch with Cedar Falls, advancing to Regional semifinals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The 3rd-ranked Prairie baseball team is within a game of the State tournament after beating Waterloo West 8-0 on Saturday night. The Hawks will face the winner of Hempstead and Kennedy next Wednesday, with the winner advancing to State.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids School Board is set finally make a decision on whether or not to renew its school resource officer contract with Cedar Rapids Police. The city council has given the green light on its part of the deal - but...
Cedar Rapids — A young woman was injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning. Few details about the incident have been confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told Iowa's News Now on Sunday a small group of people were leaving a downtown club and trying to cross the railroad tracks when it happened.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — OConstruction of the final project segment of O Avenue NW, between 27th Street and Edgewood Road, is complete. This marks the final milestone in a multi-year improvement program on O Avenue NW, completely replacing the street from Ellis Boulevard to Edgewood Road. Planning for the full project started in 2014.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Four homes that are set to be removed to make way for a tennis facility are being offered free to anyone able to move them. The Cedar Rapids Country Club will demolish the homes, at 418, 424, 430 and 444 Fairway Terrace SE, all built between 1938 and 1940, if no one comes forward to relocate them.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people are displaced after a fire in their home on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids Monday morning. Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to the home in the 700 block of High Point Drive SW around 7:30 am. Crews found heavy...
Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids School Board voted Monday night to approve the district's School Resource Officer contract with Cedar Rapids Police, with some changes. The board agreed on an amendment to those contracts Monday night, voting 4-3 to remove two floating officers that would be station in two middle schools and the costs associated with them.
LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says one man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after driving his work van into a farm field. Deputies responded around 2:30 Saturday afternoon to the crash on County Home Road between North...
LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist was hurt after colliding with a deer Saturday. It happened around 9 pm on Highway 100 and Covington Road. The sheriff's office says Robert Oxendine, 41, of Fairfax, was riding his motorcycle westbound...
WATERLOO, Iowa — There is a new $1,500 reward for information into the Waterloo shooting death of Ana Berinobis-McLemore. Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted a the information on Facebook Monday. Berinobis-McLemore, 26, died on May 22 after police say multiple rounds were fired into a car she was riding...
Marion — Construction workers have started applying the finishing touches to the new Marion Public Library. City inspectors visited the new library, allowing staff to work inside Monday afternoon. The new library will double the reading and work space of the former building. Blaine Phillips, Marketing and Community Relations...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A Minnesota man was jailed Wednesday after fleeing authorities at speeds of 126 miles per hour. Paul Brooks, 31, of St. Paul, was stopped for speeding on I-35 in Wright County and pulled over on the shoulder. Brooks then fled and reached 126 miles per hour in Wright, Franklin and Cerro Gordo counties.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids has been arrested on more than two dozen charges, including theft, forgery, identity theft, and money laundering. Police say 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith is accused of assuming the identities of several people from around the United States. Police say Smith set up bank accounts, bought cars and set up utilities in the names of others.
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Mason City liquor store is pleading not guilty. Christina Micheal Barnish, 43 of Mason City, will stand trial starting October 11 for second-degree theft. Investigators say that while Barnish worked at a Mason City liquor...
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – A woman is facing a criminal charge nearly one-year after crashing into a semi. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, was arrested Friday and charged with serious injury by vehicle. Court documents state Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County the afternoon of...
An Iowa trucking company is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has schemed to “effectively steal money from their drivers.”. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges that JMS Trucking of Cedar Rapids, and an affiliate, JMS Transportation, signed contracts with several independent drivers or transportation companies, including Brandon Souder, Randy Sanderson, Isaiah Hughes & Sons Trucking, Final Destination Trucking and Conway Transport.
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $800 worth of meat from Wal-Mart, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 57 year old Peter Carr is accused of selected steaks and other meats and placing them inside a backpack in his cart on at least seven occasions and leaving without paying. On at least one occasion he is accused of also taking alcohol. The alleged thefts took place between April 29th and June 15th. He has been charged with seven counts of third degree Theft. He also was charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He is required to register because of a 1995 conviction for sexually abusing a woman at knife point. He is being held on a $19,000 bond.
A drug dealer from Dubuque has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison. 37 year old Kevin Kautman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to five years and six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. A release says that law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Kautman’s Elm Street residence in December 2020 and found a pistol, a stolen shotgun, ammunition, more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, counterfeit money, digital scales, marijuana and other narcotic-related items in his bedroom.
