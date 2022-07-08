ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

James Caan Once Revealed That Rob Reiner Helped Him Resurrect His Career

By Jason Rossi
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

The news that James Caan died at age 82 robs Hollywood of the actor that inhabited several legendary roles. Caan was furious at Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola cut one of his scenes, but he shined in the movie even with a little less screen time. He also played the Scrooge-like Walter in Elf and left his mark on one of the funniest Christmas movies ever . Yet Caan all but disappeared from acting in the early 1980s, but his friend Rob Reiner helped resurrect his career.

James Caan in ‘Misery’, which helped resurrect his career | Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

James Caan stopped acting in the 1980s as he battled depression and drug misuse

Caan starred in movies such as Brian’s Song , The Godfather (which delivered his only Oscar nomination), and The Gambler in the early 1970s. He added Rollerball and A Bridge Too Far later in the decade, but not long after his standout role in 1981’s Thief , Caan all but disappeared.

As Express reported, a candid Caan told Turner Classic Movies about his troubles in the 1980s. His sister’s death in 1981 brought on depression, and he turned to cocaine to cope.

“I had a bad bout with cocaine for a little while. I lost my sister when it happened,” Caan said. “And she was like — I don’t know, when I lost her, I couldn’t, I couldn’t handle it, I didn’t know what to do.”

Caan ended a four-year hiatus with 1987’s Gardens of Stone . He acted in Alien Nation and Dick Tracy soon after, but he said his comeback really started when Rob Reiner gave him a call.

RELATED: ‘Elf 2’ Fell Apart Because Will Ferrell and Jon Favreau Didn’t Get Along, According to Co-Star James Caan

Rob Reiner helped Caan resurrect his career

In a career filled with several standout roles and memorable movies, Misery is right near the top for Caan. Among the more than 100 feature-length movie roles on his resume, the 1990 thriller sits at No. 5 among his IMDb rankings .

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9HU-RfV7QA0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Caan plays a stranded best-selling author held hostage by a fanatic fan, and it remains one of the better Stephen King stories to become movies. Misery ignited a new phase of his career, and Caan’s career renaissance came courtesy of Rob Reiner, who directed the film, as Express reported.

“I had some wonderful people, like Rob Reiner and those guys, God bless them. That was big-time winners for me.”

James Caan on Rob Reiner offering him a career-resurrecting role in Misery

In the years after Misery helped resurrect his career, Caan starred opposite Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker in Honeymoon in Vegas , The Program , and Bottle Rocket , Wes Anderson’s first feature.

Caan had a scary incident involving chest pain in recent years

Caan dealt with some health scares and other issues in the years before his death.

He rushed to the hospital when he felt chest pain during a 2015 episode. Fortunately for Caan, it was a treatable infection and not a heart attack, per Express.

Caan needed a wheelchair to get around for a time in 2020, which stemmed from back surgery. The Bronx native also used a cane for mobility in recent years.

If you want to watch James Caan’s career resurrection in action, Misery is available to stream (with rental fees) from Amazon, Hulu, and other select services.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

How to get help: In the U.S. and Canada, text the Crisis Text Line at 741741 to reach a crisis counselor for support.

RELATED: Who Is Scott Caan’s Father? The ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Star Has Roots in Hollywood

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Mary Mara, Actor in ‘ER’ and ‘Nash Bridges’, Dies in Apparent Drowning at 61

Character actor Mary Mara, known for her appearances on ER, Nash Bridges, and Law & Order: SVU, has died. She was 61. According to New York State Police, Mara drowned Sunday, June 26, in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York. A preliminary investigation suggests she drowned while swimming in the river, and police said there was no indication of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death as the investigation continues.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck 'Bored' As Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Looms, Spills Source

Ben Affleck may need to knock back another Diet Coke before saying "I Do" to Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor, 49, is reportedly "bored" as his wedding date to his on-again fiancée, 52, grows closer. According to Us Weekly, per Suggest, a source close to Affleck revealed the Hollywood power couple's epic reunion and love story has hit a bit of a lull. "The real culprit here is boredom," the insider dished, adding that boredom is "where all his drama comes from" with the Oscar winning star. GAMBLING MAN! BEN AFFLECK KICKS OFF MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EARLY BY HITTING THE...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
Person
James Caan
Person
Scott Caan
Person
Rob Reiner
Person
Jon Favreau
DoYouRemember?

Roseanne Barr Enjoys A Quiet Life In Her 46-Acre Hawaii Home

The former Roseanne TV star, Roseanne Barr, has been away from show business, living in Hawaii with her longtime partner Johnny Argent. She purchased her beautiful 46-acre home in the town of Honokaa on the Big Island in 2007, where she has been living since 2009. According to Virtual Globe Trotting, Roseanne bought the 2,212-square-foot residence for $1.78 million at the time.
HONOKAA, HI
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’

Looking at Scott Eastwood and his career, it’s easy to think that fame and fortune came easy for him. After all, he is the son of Hollywood royalty Clint Eastwood. Scott was born in California after his director father had an illicit affair with a former flight attendant. Although the actor lived with his mother, he moved in with his father in his teens. However, Clint wouldn’t give his son Scott a dime.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resurrection#Columbia Pictures#Gambler#Rollerball#Turner Classic Movies
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
People

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos. The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

138K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy