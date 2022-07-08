ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

MIKE GRIER GIVES HEARTFELT SPEECH REGARDING DEATH OF BRYAN MARCHMENT AT NHL DRAFT

markerzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NHL Draft coverage of the first round was surely a crazy one with all of the trades and surprising picks, but newly appointed San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

 

markerzone.com

DAVID KREJCI REPORTEDLY SET TO RETURN TO THE NHL

After spending one year in the Czech Extraliga with HC Olomouc, unrestricted free agent forward David Krejci is set to return to the Boston Bruins according to Lou Merloni of WEEI 93.7 FM radio. Prior to heading home for the 2021-22 season, Krejci spent parts of fifteen seasons in the...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS PLACE PAIR OF FORMER FIRST ROUND PICKS ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The buyout for each player will cost the Blackhawks over the next two seasons. For Brett Connolly, the Blackhawks will have $1,166,667 go against the cap in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. As for Henrik Borgstrom, his buyout will cost the Blackhawks $83,334 in 2022-23 and $183.334 in 2023-24.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

BRADEN HOLTBY'S PLAYING CAREER MAY BE OVER PER FRANK SERAVALLI

According to DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli, pending unrestricted free agent goaltender Braden Holtby may be forced to end his career due to injury. "Braden Holtby, unlikely to play next season. His career may be over," Seravalli said on DFO Rundown. The 32-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in the middle of March...
DALLAS, TX
markerzone.com

CSKA OFFERED ALEXANDER ROMANOV SOME BIG MONEY TO RETURN HOME

Despite his recent trade from the Montreal Canadiens to the New York Islanders, defenceman Alexander Romanov is not under contract. The 22-year-old is officially a restricted free agent until the Isles sign him to a new deal. In the meantime, his old KHL team reportedly tried to get him to return home.
NHL
ClutchPoints

3 players Giants must trade if they sell ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The San Francisco Giants went on a cinderella run last year when they won over 100 games but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. Adding Kris Bryant was a magnificent trade deadline move that propelled them to the top of the NL West, but that has changed drastically this season. Losing guys […] The post 3 players Giants must trade if they sell ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
markerzone.com

TENSION GROWING BETWEEN MALKIN AND PENGUINS FRONT OFFICE

Though the Pittsburgh Penguins were recently able to re-sign defenceman Kris Letang, the same does not appear to be happening for Evgeni Malkin. The reason for contract talks going stale between the two parties is reportedly due to term, rather than the average annual value on the deal. Due to the talks going sideways, the 35-year-old has reportedly been venting his frustrations to his Penguins teammates.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

PENGUINS REPORTEDLY AGREE TO LONG-TERM EXTENSION WITH FORWARD RICKARD RAKELL

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly agreed to terms on a six-year contract worth $30 million ($5 million AAV). Rakell, 29, was acquired by the Penguins at the trade deadline in March from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Calle Clang, Dominik Simon, Zach Aston-Reese and a second round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

SHARKS MOVE ON FROM DOUG WILSON JR., HIRE DOUG WEIGHT AS NEW ADVISOR

The San Jose Sharks and newly appointed general manager Mike Grier announced that former NHLer Doug Weight has been hired as a hockey operations advisor on Monday. With this news, long time scout and advisor with the team, Doug Wilson Jr., has been let go. Weight's role will be directly...
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

FIVE UNDER THE RADAR FREE AGENTS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

This year's free agent class is loaded with big names including Evgeni Malkin, Johnny Gaudreau, Claude Giroux, Nazem Kadri, among others. But who are some players that are a bit under the radar and may end up being an extremely valuable signing?. Let's take a look at five under the...
NHL
markerzone.com

JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY HEADLINES MONTREAL'S DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER

The Montreal Canadiens will hold their development camp starting on Sunday at their practice facility in Brossard, with on-ice sessions beginning on Monday and running through Wednesday. 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky headlines the development camp roster, along with 2022 26th overall pick Filip Mesar. All eleven players selected...
NHL
markerzone.com

SHANE WRIGHT DENIES STARING DOWN MONTREAL'S DRAFT TABLE

Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright created a lot of buzz on the first night of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. After being the projected number one pick for well over a year now, Wright slipped to fourth overall after the Montreal Canadiens selected 2022 Olympic MVP Juraj Slafkovsky first overall.
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

MONTREAL'S RIVAL AMONG THREE TEAMS EYEING UP GOALTENDER JAKE ALLEN

The Montreal Canadiens are monitoring the goaltending market closely. With several teams in the hunt for a goalie, one name that has popped up is Jake Allen. Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes has stated that if they do decide to move Jake Allen, it won't be until they receive some clarity on the health of Carey Price.
NHL
markerzone.com

CAPITALS AND ILYA SAMSONOV SET TO PART WAYS

In a rather puzzling move, the Washington Capitals chose not to give a qualifying offer to Ilya Samsonov, meaning he will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. During his time with the Capitals, Samsonov has been frustratingly inconsistent. With that said, the move to not qualify him is a strange one. Goalies generally take longer to develop, and Samsonov is still viewed as having a high ceiling after being taken 22nd overall in the 2015 draft. It is quite odd that the Caps are willing to part ways with him after putting so much stock into him, and even more strange when paired with the fact that they just traded their other goaltender in Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils days ago.
NHL
JOE SAKIC PROMOTED TO AVALANCHE PRESIDENT OF HOCKEY OPS, MACFARLAND NAMED GM

It has been quite a year for Burnaby Joe Sakic, winning the Stanley Cup & the Jim Gregory GM of the Year award. The architect of one of the most dominant teams in history, Sakic's leadership, wisdom, & instinct in the sport of hockey has emblazoned him into hockey lore as one of the Greats. Now, after reaching hockey's highest triumph once again, this time as an executive, Sakic's time as a GM has come to an end:
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS PROSPECT RYAN GREENE'S EQUIPMENT LOST AS FAMILY VEHICLE GETS STOLEN IN LAVAL

The NHL Draft is a joyous occasion for over 200 families as they watch their son get selected by a professional hockey franchise in the best league in the world. But for Ryan Greene's family, the excitement that comes with draft weekend turned into a nightmare when their family vehicle was stolen at their hotel in Laval (Quebec). Ryan's mother Lisa said in a tweet on Sunday that her son was set to depart for development camp in Chicago and will now do so without his equipment.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

KEN HOLLAND SAYS EDMONTON'S PRIORITY IS FINDING A NEW GOALTENDER

With Mikko Koskinen heading to Switzerland next season and the uncertainty surrounding Mike Smith's future, Edmonton Oilers General Manager Ken Holland told reporters that his top priority is finding a new netminder. "I need one. I've got to get one. It's as simple as that," Holland said. "There's a lot...
NHL

