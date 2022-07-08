MIKE GRIER GIVES HEARTFELT SPEECH REGARDING DEATH OF BRYAN MARCHMENT AT NHL DRAFT

In a rather puzzling move, the Washington Capitals chose not to give a qualifying offer to Ilya Samsonov, meaning he will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. During his time with the Capitals, Samsonov has been frustratingly inconsistent. With that said, the move to not qualify him is a strange one. Goalies generally take longer to develop, and Samsonov is still viewed as having a high ceiling after being taken 22nd overall in the 2015 draft. It is quite odd that the Caps are willing to part ways with him after putting so much stock into him, and even more strange when paired with the fact that they just traded their other goaltender in Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils days ago.

