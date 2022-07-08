ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Police: New York man found in 11-year-old girl’s bedroom in Lebanon

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8T2H_0gYV1grQ00

LEBANON, Ore. (KOIN) — Lebanon police arrested a man on Friday after he was allegedly found in an 11-year-old girl’s bedroom.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Oak Terrace Drive around 7 a.m. after receiving a call from an individual saying there was a man in his daughter’s bedroom.

Investigators believe that the man, identified as 22-year-old Albert Guo, established an online relationship with the 11-year-old girl and flew from his home in New York to Oregon to meet her.

Guo was lodged at the Linn County Jail and was charged with first-degree sex abuse, two counts of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual penetration.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Barnes at 541-258-4340 or Detective Sergeant Jeremy Weber at 541-258-4342.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

Man accused of killing 71-year-old roommate in Lane County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they arrested a man for allegedly assaulting and killing a 71-year-old man after a dispute. Nickolas Trevor Jessee, 37, who had reportedly been staying at the victim’s house, was lodged at Lane County Jail and charged with second-degree murder.
LANE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
State
New York State
City
Lebanon, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KOIN 6 News

TVF&R: 1 hospitalized after Skyline Blvd crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters are on the scene on Skyline Boulevard and Cornelius Pass Road after a crash, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. One patient has been extricated and taken to a trauma hospital, TVF&R said. Officials also noted Life Flight was called to the scene.
CORNELIUS, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy