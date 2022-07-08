Police: New York man found in 11-year-old girl’s bedroom in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ore. (KOIN) — Lebanon police arrested a man on Friday after he was allegedly found in an 11-year-old girl’s bedroom.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Oak Terrace Drive around 7 a.m. after receiving a call from an individual saying there was a man in his daughter’s bedroom.

Investigators believe that the man, identified as 22-year-old Albert Guo, established an online relationship with the 11-year-old girl and flew from his home in New York to Oregon to meet her.

Guo was lodged at the Linn County Jail and was charged with first-degree sex abuse, two counts of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual penetration.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Barnes at 541-258-4340 or Detective Sergeant Jeremy Weber at 541-258-4342.