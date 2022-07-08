ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Stoppers: WPD investigating dog's death

By Deb Farris
KAKE TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for a man who shot and killed a dog. It happened May 15 near in the 4700 block of East Murdock, near Oliver. Cindy Zeiner carries the dog’s ashes with her at...

KSN News

Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying larcenist

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected of involvement in a larceny that happened on Wednesday, July 6. According to Crime Stoppers, a car was broken into around 9:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of E. Corporate Hills. A Springfield Hellcat 9mm […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police use Narcan to save woman's life after fentanyl overdose

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - For the fourth time since Wichita police started carrying Narcan, officers have saved the life of a person overdosing on fentanyl. The department said on Facebook that an officer responded just after 12 a.m. Friday to an overdose call in the 400 block of S. Webb Rd. The officer got to the scene before EMS and found a 29-year-old man who said that he and a 26-year-old woman had taken fentanyl.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

3 arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office has arrested two women and a man for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man on Monday. Jail records show 19-year-old Lanita Baugh, 20-year-old and Myrashia Griffin and 20-year-old Brian Youngman were booked early Tuesday morning in connection to the death of Donovan Graves. Baugh and Griffin were also held for aggravated robbery, and Youngman also faces counts of aggravated child endangerment, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and failure to comply.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Hearing held in deadly Towne East Square shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – September is when a judge will decide if a teen accused of a deadly shooting at Wichita’s Towne East Square back in March will be charged as an adult. A judge ruled Monday that the suspect would remain in the Juvenile Detention Center. Police took the teen into custody following the […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Day 3 of McNeal trial covers Davis's injuries, collecting DNA

Monday was day three of the Cornell McNeal trial in Sedgwick County district court. McNeal is accused of raping Letitia Davis and then setting her on fire on fire in Fairmount Park in November 2014. Monday’s portion of the trial featured testimony from those in the hospital who treated her....
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Suspect in Kansas sword attack is in custody

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a random sword attack have taken the suspect into custody. Just before 1:30p.m. Tuesday, a suspect observed by security camera attacked an individual in the 700 block of W 2nd Street in Wichita, according to police. On Wednesday, police asked the public for...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Prosecutors lay out graphic evidence in local capital murder trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Prosecutors laid out graphic testimony on Friday during Cornell McNeal’s capital murder trial. They say he attacked and raped Letitia Davis before setting her on fire in Wichita’s Fairmount Park in 2014. KSN spent the day in the courtroom as prosecutors laid out more evidence against McNeal. It was a full […]
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Rock Road fatal shooting suspects charged

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The two men who were arrested in connection to a shooting that killed two people in Sedgwick County on Saturday made their first appearance in court on Thursday. Court documents show that 43-year-old Joseph A. Ponse, Jr. and 42-year-old David Baeza were charged in connection...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Victim of fatal shooting near Wichita identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified one of the victims killed in a shooting in southeast Sedgwick County early Saturday, July 2. The female victim was Saren Negrete-Perez, 43, of California. The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the man who died.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

House fire impacts morning traffic

WICHITA, Kans. — (KSNW) Fire crews are on scene of house fire in Wichita.   First responders were called to the 700 block of South Lulu at about 6 a.m. Monday.   Officials say flames could be seen coming from a one-story home.  Drivers are asked to avoid the area near Washington and Lincoln.   KSN […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fire damages south Wichita home early Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews battled a house fire in south Wichita Monday. First responders were called to the 700 block of S. Lulu at about 6 a.m. Officials say flames could be seen coming from a one-story home when crews arrived. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out.
WICHITA, KS
Ponca City News

Two arrests made in Braman murder case

Body Two teens were arrested in a murder case that occurred over the Fourth of July weekend in Braman. Dominick Taylor, 18, and a 17-year juvenile were arrested on murder charges for their connections to the death of a victim identified as 23-year old Tyler Lattimer. On Sunday, July 3,...
BRAMAN, OK
KSN News

15-year-old Manhattan child missing, may be in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Manhattan teenager, who they think may be in Wichita. 15-year-old Siley, who prefers to go by Nevin, was last seen early this morning in Manhattan, wearing a blue Looney Tunes hoodie. According to a news release […]
WICHITA, KS

