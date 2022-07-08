Crime Stoppers: WPD investigating dog's death

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - For the fourth time since Wichita police started carrying Narcan, officers have saved the life of a person overdosing on fentanyl. The department said on Facebook that an officer responded just after 12 a.m. Friday to an overdose call in the 400 block of S. Webb Rd. The officer got to the scene before EMS and found a 29-year-old man who said that he and a 26-year-old woman had taken fentanyl.

WICHITA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO