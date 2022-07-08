Crime Stoppers: WPD investigating dog's death

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office has arrested two women and a man for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man on Monday. Jail records show 19-year-old Lanita Baugh, 20-year-old and Myrashia Griffin and 20-year-old Brian Youngman were booked early Tuesday morning in connection to the death of Donovan Graves. Baugh and Griffin were also held for aggravated robbery, and Youngman also faces counts of aggravated child endangerment, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and failure to comply.
Comments / 0