LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday, Lubbock hit 105 agrees. It was the third hottest day of the year to date*. The rest of the week will bring a little less heat. Thunderstorms to our northwest last night sent an outflow boundary through the viewing area early this morning. The resulting north wind will help drop our afternoon temperatures a bit. Highs, however, will still register above average for the date.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO