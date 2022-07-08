ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Former Greyhound captain Paine heading to CSS

WDIO-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Duluth East Greyhound is skating back home. On Thursday the College of St. Scholastica (CSS)...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Schuler named guest coach for Capitals development camp

University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) womens hockey assistant coach Laura Schuler, has been named a guest coach for the Washington Capitals development camp. She will be working with the Capitals coaching staff, along with their AHL affiliate the Hershey Bears throughout the 2022-23 season. Schuler will be entering her second...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Huskies fall in second straight game to St.Cloud

The Duluth Huskies where at home Monday evening taking on the St. Cloud Rox. Looking to bounce back after falling 5-3 on Sunday. St. Cloud got on the board early in the top of the first with RBI's from Charlie Condon and Josh Cowden. The Huskies where down 4-0 in...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Twin Ports Rugby Club invites people to learn the game

Rugby is a sport that is slowly growing in the Northland. With a strong passion from fans, players, and local club teams. "I'm playing with the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) alumni team. It is definitely in a rebuilding phase right now because it is a club sport. There definitely is a lot of networking opportunities with alumni, even after your done playing if your looking for a job. There just is a ton of support from previous alumni," said UMD alumni Kyle Christensen.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Huskies beat Loggers on Saturday

The Duluth Huskies where hosting the La Crosse Loggers on Saturday. Duluth looking for revenge after a 6-0 loss to the Loggers on Friday. La Crosse would get on the board early, with 2 runs in the first inning. Kristian Campbell would cut the lead in half with an RBI...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
WDIO-TV

Duluth F.C draws even with Med City F.C

Duluth F.C was at home Saturday hosting Med City F.C. Med City would score early in the 13' minute, with a goal from Andres Garcia. Blake Perry would tie the match in the second half,as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Twin Ports Rugby host first summer series

Rugby sevens has been an Olympic sport for the past six years, a professional American sport for five seasons, and played all around the U.S in both male and female levels. On Saturday the Twin Ports Ice Monkey Rugby Club hosted it's first leg of the Minnesota Sevens Summer Rugby Series.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Minnesota pro-basketball camps set to return

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx are gearing up for their basketball academy camps and clinics this summer. The camp is scheduled to begin in Duluth at the Burns Wellness Commons, from July 25th through the 27th. To register for the camp CLICK HERE.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

62nd Annual Duluth International Rowing Regatta

Over 300 rowers from twelve clubs throughout Minnesota, Michigan, and Manitoba, Canada were at Park Point Saturday competing in the 62nd Annual Duluth International Rowing Regatta. The regatta featured twenty-nine men's and women's events in the junior, open, and masters age racing categories. The regatta also marked the 100th anniversary...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey East#Css
WDIO-TV

Three Northland figure skaters qualify for National Festival

Three Duluth Figure Skating Club competitors have qualified for the 2022 Excel National Festival in Massachusetts. Alyssa Isackson, Maya Morrissey and Jessica Martinelli all earned top six spots in the region to qualify. The national competition will be held at the Skating Club of Boston, in Norwood Massachusetts beginning July...
DULUTH, MN
B105

West Of Duluth Is A Private Peninsula Home On Bay Lake In Minnesota

Every year I would travel west to the Brainerd area to visit my aunt. I was always in awe of all the beautiful homes on lakes in the area. There is a beautiful home that is on its own private peninsula on Bay Lake at 14430 Godfrey Trail in Deerwood, Minnesota. The Bay retreat home is listed at $4.2 million.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Northland Strong: Lilly Haldorsen

Lilly Haldorsen was just 5-years-old when she arrived in Duluth from her home country of Norway. That was in June, 1923. “My father was in the shipping business. But after the first World War, there was a shortage of work all over Europe. So many people came to the United States,” she said.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
B105

Legendary Country Act Shenendoah Headlining Outdoor Concert In Two Harbors

Lovin' Lake County is bringing Shenandoah to Two Harbors for an outdoor concert with local acts Rafe Carlson, and Heidi Pack of Whiskey Trail. Shenandoah owned the country charts in the early 90s with hits like "Two Dozen Roses", "Church On Cumberland Road", and "Next To You, Next To Me", winning a Grammys and several other Country Music Awards. Lovin' Lake County, Lake County's official tourism bureau, will be putting on it's first outdoor concert.
TWO HARBORS, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Leo

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Work underway on an Ashley Furniture store in Duluth

Crews are busy working on the former Shopko store location in Duluth, off of Central Entrance. The sign says it's going to be an Ashley Furniture store, and that the company is hiring. The outside of the building is getting a remodel, and is now a light yellow color. According...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Born Too Late Holding Album Release Party In Superior Wisconsin

Born Too Late is well known in the Twin Ports for doing songs that don't fit their age demo, but they do them well, as though they lived through them. Now, they are bringing out a CD of original songs, and to my surprise, is nothing like the songs they play, and not to my surprise is very good. This mostly acoustic album was recorded by Eric Swanson at Sacred Heart Music. The songs are very good and the vocals are great.
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

Spirit Halloween Returning To Duluth In New Location

Halloween lovers, I am about to make your day. Spirit Halloween is returning once again to the Duluth area and I can't wait. Spirit Halloween first came to Duluth a few years ago. I remember going onto the Spirit Halloween website because I am obsessed with the store and trying to find the location closest to the Twin Ports. I definitely did not expect to find that they were opening one here!
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

A Minnesota veteran’s home celebrating 30 years of caring for heroes

Celebrating 30 years of providing a home and services for veterans, their families, and the community is what silver bay veterans home has been able to do. "We have nine staff who have been here for thirty years. Hearing those stories, some of them legitimate and some of them you can not share again, but all of them are fun, said Randall Walz, Silver Bay Veterans Home Public Affairs Coordinator. All of them tear worth and amazing, and I just think that is an amazing story that we have a community and a friendship and a family that is all a part of this place."
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Woman connected to murder, dismemberment of St. Paul man found on North Shore pleads guilty

A Duluth woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the killing and dismemberment of a St. Paul man whose body was found in Lake Superior. Tommi Hintz, 32, pleaded guilty last Tuesday to a charge of accomplice after the fact to felony murder. As part of the plea deal, the petition says a charge of interference with a dead body or scene of death – concealing a body, aiding and abetting was dismissed.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Make Onion Rings From The Old London Inn In Duluth

I don't know if I am dating myself by talking about this, do you remember the old London Inn?. Bizapedia says London Inn Inc. first filed to do business in Duluth, Minnesota in 1963. They typically served fast food. Families and kids ate there. I mean high school and college-aged kids. Mostly on the weekends.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy