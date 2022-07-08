ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Albanese tightens ministerial code, banning shareholdings and blind trusts

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
 4 days ago

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Assistant Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Caroline look at whether the political demise of Boris Johnson will affect our bilateral relations with the United Kingdom, and the fresh signs of the possible thaw in the China-Australia relationship. They also canvass the criticism of Anthony Albanese for his overseas travel, and the NSW premier’s defence of the PM.

On the domestic front, the NSW floods saw smoother federal-state co-ordination than happened in the last floods. In other news, Albanese has tightened the ministerial code of conduct, and Education Minister Jason Clare spoke on Labor’s plans for higher education.

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

