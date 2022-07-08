Special 'Bay Jammin Concert Series'

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — This week's edition of the 'Bay Jammin Concert Series' was a special one as it featured all tejano and mariachi music.

This is the first time that the event, held at the Cole Park Amphitheater, features these two genres in its 32 years of existence.

Those attending the concert were loving it.

"This is nice to see, a nice diverse variety of sounds and I think people really appreciate it. It's really cool", said Rick Mendez, a resident of Corpus Christi.

The Bay Jammin' Concert Series is held every Thursday through August 11.

You can find the concert schedule if you click here.