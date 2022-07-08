Gunn looking to provide shooting for Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Incoming freshman CJ Gunn got a chance to speak with the media on Thursday, and he knows one of his roles will be to provide outside shooting for the Hoosiers once the season rolls around.

Gunn, a 6-foot-4 guard, missed the beginning of his senior season at Lawrence North with a toe injury, but finished his prep career strong. He scored a total of 41 points in the two games of the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series, earning Indiana team MVP.

